Golden Globes Gifting Circuit

The 2020 Awards Season got off to a roaring start as Golden Globe nominees, celebrities, influencers and top media were treated like royalty at two of the most popular and opulent gifting suites in town. On Friday, January 4th 2020, Secret Room Events hosted Hollywood celebs at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Rita Branch co-founder, picked the DoVE Project (Dogs of Violence Exposed), a non-profit organization created to support the end of the Dog Meat Trade in Asia to be her charity of choice. New and exciting products included AMethod® skin care by Tina Alster, MD, Revealu Skin Care, Immaculate Minerals, Serene CBD, and more. Hollywood talent attending the Lounge included Golden Globe Nominee (and winner), Brian Cox of HBO’s “Succession,” Francesco Bauco of “Ford V Ferrari,” Esai Morales of “DC Universe Titans,” hunky “Sex & the City” actor, Gilles Marini, Jake Choi of “Single Parents,” and “Bachelor” winner Chad Johnson.

Chad Johnson Bachelor winner holding Dionis Hand & Body Goat Milk cream. Photo: Jim Halterman Actor Gilles Marini holding Anne Amie Vineyards wine from Oregon. Photo: Jim Halterman Niko Guardado of “Party of Five.” Photo: JC Olivera. Photo: JC Olivera

On Friday, January 3rd and Saturday, January 4th, GBK 2020 Golden Globes Celebrity Gift Lounge took over the penthouse (and rooftop) of the gorgeous Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. Founded by Gavin B. Keilly, GBK Productions is a luxury lifestyle gifting and special events company. This year’s on site charity was Educating Young Minds. Over $45K of the most luxurious products and vacations gifted to nominees included Genius Pipe (ultimate accessory for the cannabis user), The Super Dentist (gifting children’s and adult dental products and braces worth $6K), West Coast Fire Pits, clothing and jewelry by Trico Field and ZuZu, and more. Celebrities who stopped by included Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Bruce Dern, Michael Madsen of the Golden Globe nominated film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” K. Callan (Knives Out), James Tupper (Big Little Lies), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Adina Porter & Victoria Tate (The Morning Show), LA Clippers Coach Doc Rivers among other distinguished guests.

Ashley Green being gifted by Dermafirm USA at the GBK 2020 Golden Globes Lounge. Photo Credit: Justin Andrew Davidson Esai Morales and Diana-Maria Riva (Dead To Me) arriving at the GBK 2020 Golden Globes Lounge. Photo Credit: Getty Images for GBK Productions James Tupper being gifted by iiRcade at the GBK 2020 Golden Globes Lounge. Photo Credit: Jerry Digby Storm Reid (Euphoria) being gifted by The Super Dentist at the GBK 2020 Golden Globes Lounge. Photo Credit: Will Roberts Viola Davis receiving a treatment (and gifts) from Glenn Ivy Hot Springs at GBK’s 2020 Golden Globes Lounge. Photo Credit by: Genevieve Adams

— Sandi Margolis