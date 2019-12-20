Restaurant Review: Venice’s “Yours Truly” Embodies California Palate

Chef Vartan Abgaryan’s “ernest neighborhood restaurant” is a statement on how Californians, especially Angelenos, eat today. From the casual, but stylish dining room to the globally inspired menu that fuses Middle Eastern, Mexican, Japanese, and Italian cooking, the newest kid on the Abbot Kinney block boldly announces our enthusiasm for diversity and adventure. The ambiance is like coming to a party at your bff’s swanky home. There are whitewashed brick walls adorned with contemporary art by local artists, bright orange banquettes that lift the mood, oversized plants adding a touch of Amazonian exoticism, and the beaming staff that renders this 85-seat dining room with its intimate marble-topped bar with a peppy, convivial atmosphere.

Yours Truly Cocktail at Your Truly. Photo: Ghalib Dhalla Your Truly Restaurant Avocado Hummus at Yours Truly

You can’t wrong with anything on the menu, but there are some favorites which live up to the media hype and imagery. The Castelfranco is a heavenly radicchio salad, each expansive leaf dressed individually with Caesar dressing, crunchy breadcrumbs, Parmesan, and sweet, glistening pomegranate to deliver a fantastically balanced texture and flavor profile. The silky Avocado Hummus is another must-have, accompanied by salsa macha and peanuts, and warm, fluffy za’atar flatbread. Nashville Hot Shrimp, which might seem out of place on a such a sophisticated menu, is finger licking delectatable; spicy and crisp, it’s served on a slice of Japanese milk bread and cooling cabbage slaw. The ribeye, served with garlicky broccolini and porcini mushrooms, is gorgeously fatty, melts-in-mouth tender. The mixology not just creative, but visually stunning so get your camera ready! Of the batch, the aptly-titled Adonis is a seductive play on the Negroni, and the namesake, Yours Truly cocktail, a derivative of the g&t, but with a touch of lavender and cucumber.

Abargyan was at 71Above in DTLA, and Cliff’s Edge in Silverlake, and we couldn’t be more delighted that he’s found his new home on this stylish, bustling Venice stretch.

— GD

Yours Truly is at 1616 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 (310) 396-9333