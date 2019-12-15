Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Celebrates 10 Years as Leader in Wellness

Awards-lauded luxury hotel, Mandarin Oriental is celebrating a decade as a leader in wellness at its spas worldwide. With a formidable presence around the globe, it’s only natural that they’ve infused their hospitality and spa experience with diverse and unique wellness traditions, and are going above and beyond with their approach. They’ve combed the world over and brought in experts like podiatry specialists, Traditional Chinese Medicine specialists, a Turkish Hamam Master, Shaolin Kung Fu Master, and Thai massage therapists to curate and administer bespoke treatments that infuse the overall guest experience.

Wellness, as far as Mandarin Oriental is concerned, should not be confined just to the spa. When you’re a “fan”, it should permeate your entire stay. Andrea Lomas, Head of Group Spa Operations says that the goal is “to extend the spa and wellness platform out of the spa and into the other parts of the hotel, and ultimately reach more people and provide them tools to assist with balance in their lives.”

By incorporating the five key elements (nourishment, movement, stillness, connections, and wellbeing) into a unique macro approach, Mandarin has allowed wellness to step into the guest and meeting rooms, too. Complementary health and fitness videos are now available at the touch of a button in every guestroom through a collaboration with health and fitness platform, Grokker; meetings can be curated through the “Mindful Meetings by Mandarin Oriental” concept, and, of course, the spa is replete with hard-to-find, bespoke treatments that combine oils, teas, and massages for your specific constitution and concerns.

