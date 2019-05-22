“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” makes a Splash in Cannes with Brad Pitt, Caprio

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Brad Pitt attends theÂ photocall for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Actor Brad Pitt appeared at the photocall during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival with co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The film, set in Hollywood in 1969, was directed by five-time Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino. Pitt, also an Academy Award winner, is a member of the Breitling Cinema Squad and was sporting a Premier Norton Edition on his wrist. Breitling CEO Georges Kern and selected special guests were at the movie’s premiere as well as at Sony Pictures’ after-premiere party, for which Breitling was an Official Partner. It was held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Cannes.
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt attend the photocall for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt attend the photocall for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Caption : CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the photocall for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the photocall for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
