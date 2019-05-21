PRECIOUS CARGO: Books & More

Legendary Artists and the Clothes They Wore – Terry Newman (Harper Design) Kusama

LEGENDARY ARTISTS AND THE CLOTHES THEY WORE By Terry Newman (Harper Design) Did you know that Frida Kahlo’s arrival at the Palácio de Bellas Artes could be detected by the sound of her jewelry? Or that every time Louise Nevelson put on her clothes, she felt she was creating a picture? The sartorial choices of such prominent artists as Kahlo, Matisse, O’Keeffe, Picasso, and Schiele are studied in this fascinating book packed with photos, anecdotes, and essays. Creating an authentic signature look isn’t easy, and this insightful book explores more than 40 artists who have engaged us as much for their work as their iconic look. $35 www.amazon.com

ART AFTER STONEWALL 1969-1989 By Jonathan Weinberg (Rizzoli Electa) Published in conjunction with the Columbus Museum of Art to coincide with an exhibition of the same name, this important book comes fifty years after the landmark Stonewall, and celebrates more than 200 works of art by openly LGBTQ artists like Nan Golden, Andy Warhol, Diane Arbus, Mapplethorpe, and Basquiat. The impressive scope of work includes performances, photos, painting, sculpture, music, and film, and is accompanied by essays by noted artists and historians. $60 www.amazon.com

© Namibia by Michael Poliza, published by teNeues, $ 95

NAMIBIA By Michael Poliza (teNeues) The New York Times acclaimed photographer, Michael Poliza, unveils more than 100 breathtaking photographs of Namibia’s nature, wildlife, and people, taken from the ground and from air. These are images of vivacity and grandeur, at times infinite and at other times intimate, and are deservingly rendered in large format. Whether you’re a fan of photography or just want to take a virtual journey, Namibia is a stunner. $95 www.teNeues.com

FARAH KHAN: A Bejewelled Life By Paola de Luca (Rizzoli) A sumptuous book on the world of luxury jewelry by Indian designer, Farah Khan who combines the past and future, avant-grade and traditional, local and global influences to conceive some of the most breathtaking pieces. In the more than 300 photos and text by de Luca, we are treated to the artist’s creative process, her sketches, and life-size images of her jewelry that you can almost touch. $125 www.amazon.com

PANTHÈRE DE CARTIER WATCH The classic 18k yellow gold and blue sapphire version is our favorite of the reissued classic which was a creation of Director of Jewellery, Jeanne Toussaint in 1933. 70’s ad campaigns even show an androgynously beautiful, pre-Bond Pierce Brosnan sporting one. It’s been back a while, and we’re growling with delight. $19,800 www.cartier.com

EMMA HARDIE MOISTURE BOOST VITAMIN C CREAM Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is apparently a fan. Vitamin B3 and time-released Vitamin C join forces with other precious ingredients like red algae, moringa oil and pumpkin enzyme to not only make your complexion bright and clearer, but turn the hands of time by erasing UV damage. Pair this with the Midas Touch Revitalizing Eye Serum, and Pump & Glow Hydrating Mist. $66 www.emmahardie.com