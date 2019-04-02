Resort Report: Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Mexico

Are you on a cruise? In Las Vegas? Mexico? At times, it’s hard to tell, but it’s this very seamless blend of the familiar with the exotic that makes the renown hotel’s Nuevo Vallarta all-inclusive resort so irresistible. A sprawling beachfront hotel with 362 rooms, the Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta is one of those havens that boasts such a variety of entertainment and pampering, that you might not even want to venture out. No wonder it was awarded the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award, and the 2018 World Travel Awards amongst others.

Our oceanfront suite came replete with not just with a breathtaking view and sounds of the ocean and myriad tropical birds, but also a spacious jacuzzi, mini bar with liquor dispensers, and round-the-clock room service. And if you happen to miss anyone you’ve left behind, or just want to gloat to those who aren’t so fortunate, you can also call anywhere in the continental US and Canada from your room at no charge.

At this rate, it would have been conceivable to just stay tucked in, but who can resist the 6 specialty-cuisine restaurants (Italian, Brazilian, Oriental, Mexican, pizzeria, marketplace), the 5 bars, 2 swimming pools, and an outdoor amphitheater rocking away with awesome live music? The best part of this experience, is that everything, including the top-shelf alcohol, is included, so you can go ahead and be as decadent as you want without worrying about running up the tab. There will no no surprises at check-out, only a reluctance to rejoin the real world. And of course the entire property is enriched with rare music memorabilia so even a walk through the lobby is a museum-worthy experience.

What’s a vacation without some spa time? The Rock Spa on the ground floor has 13 treatment rooms and an impressive menu of massage therapies, body, and facial treatments. We’d strongly advise a package that combines some of them, like the Wrap Remix which offers an invigorating body polish, wrap, massage, and facial. The treatment bed comes equipped with sound, which may feel a bit gimmicky and distracting, so feel free to ask them to turn this feature off. For those who prefer the outdoors, there are countless activities that range from beach volleyball and football to beachside yoga and meditation.

Not enough can be said about the service and hospitality here. The resort staff is genuine, and eager to make you feel like this is your home. While the hotel website states that gratuity is included, we recommend carrying some pesos on you. They go above and beyond to ensure your comfort, and surely this deserves a little extra

— G. Dhalla/ C. Velasquez

Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta Paseo de los Cocoteros No. 19, Villa 8 Nuevo Vallarta Bahía de Banderas, Riviera Nayarit CP:63732 Mexico. For reservations: 1-855-537 4580

https://www.hrhvallarta.com/ https://www.hrhvallarta.com/