Lady Gaga, Harrison Ford, Spike Lee Honored at SAG-AFTRA Patron Awards

On Thursday, November 8th, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation celebrated its 3rd Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Harrison Ford and Lady Gaga received the Artists Inspiration Award. Studio head, Jeffrey Katzenberg and groundbreaking filmmaker, Spike Lee received the Patron of the Artists Award. The honories were joined by presenters which included Ryan Gosling, Topher Grace, Adam Driver, John David Washington, and Sam Elliott.

Lady Gaga gave an evocative acceptance speech — appealing everyone to be kind to one another, and drawing attention to the mental health crisis while baring her own soul. “I’m telling you this because for me it was too late,” she admitted. “After working as hard as I possibly could to achieve my dreams, slowly but surely the word yes – yes, sure—became too automatic and my inner voice shut down, which I have learned now is very unhealthy…I was not empowered to say no.”

Harrison Ford spoke about the critical issue of climate change and the imperative for us to soldier on, to not give up on trying make a difference. “Nature doesn’t need humans,” he reminded everyone. “Humans need nature.” Musical performances by Kristin Chenoweth (The Man that Got Away), Arlissa (The Hate U Give) and Adam Lambert (Queen’s ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’) elicited standing ovations, making the evening that much more unforgettable.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation is non-profit organization that provides no-cost support including medical and financial assistance, and career-enhancing training to artists along all platforms. More on them HERE.

