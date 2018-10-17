Fig & Olive Melrose: A Favorite Remixed

It’s like the update of a favorite tune — still the same place where everything, including the clientele looks elegant, but now lovingly remixed and cleaned up of any unpleasant noise from the past.

The Melrose Place location of the New York-based Mediterranean eatery has undergone a quick two-week renovation costing over $1million. The interior still looks familiar — dancing in candle light and making everyone look a decade younger, but the facelift offers a slightly altered floor plan and design. There’s a cozy lounge abutting the bar, and the main dining room has a crisper, airier look with a highly-coveted seating area in the center isle around an olive tree.

Keeping the clientele happy and the action flowing smoothly like a well choreographed dance is indefatigable Manager, Bethany Wolfe. At the bar, super-dexterous, Brandon holds court. Just watching him concoct several cocktails simultaneously and still achieve superb aesthetic, flavorful results is a wonder. The insta-worthy Soulflower Martini made with gin, rosemary honey, lemon, and lavender bitters is the one to come back for.

There’s also a revamped menu by Chef Tim Hughes (formerly at Nikki Beach and the Gansevoort Hotel/STK Group). Loyal clients will be happy to know that dinner still commences with the complimentary samples of olive oil and bread. After this, get either the three or six crostini selection, but make sure the shrimp kissed with Meyer lemon and cilantro is one of them. A pair of pan seared diver scallops with caramelized leek purée and tangy lemon wheel is spot-on with flavor and simplicity, while the golden mushroom croquettes with truffle aioli and Parmesan shavings is contrastingly rich and indulgent. The must-have on the menu is undoubtedly, the Chilean Sea Bass with Romesco-Mascarpone sauce, served with flash fried sunchoke tossed with almonds and hazelnut which make it taste crispy like chips, and rapini tossed with garlic.

A classic is reborn and we couldn’t be happier with this version!

— G. Dhalla

Fig & Olive Melrose 8490 Melrose Pl, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Telephone: (310) 360-9100