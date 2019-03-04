Doris Bergman’s Valentine Romance Oscar Style Lounge

Celebs turned out at the newly remodeled Hollywood hotspot, Fig & Olive on Melrose Place to commemorate Doris Bergman’s 11th Annual Pre-Oscar® Style Lounge and Party. This invitation-only event was hosted by Jonathan Sweet or Neal & Sweet Design and presented by BuyWine.com and Precious Vodka.

Christopher McDonald with presenting sponsor, Precious Vodka Presenting Sponsor Buywine.com with Award-Winning Actor, Esai Morales Rex Lee (Entourage) with Spa Girl Cocktails Jillian Clare Bruce Dern Kheng Hua Tan with Melina’s Boutique

Guests were treated to an incredible array of fashion including couture gowns, bespoke tuxedos & suits, hand-rolled cigars, tech accessories, the finest in beauty, skin & hair care, stunning jewelry collections, gorgeous accessories, French perfume, designer handbags, CBD products, Napa Valley wines, luxury home décor, exotic culinary spices, gourmet cuisine, unique spirits, delectable sweets and more.

In the spirit of giving back, guests & sponsors made monetary donations and/or donated unwrapped gifts for young adults (ages 13-18) for a Post-Holiday Gift Drive benefiting Wednesday’s Child — a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News, Los Angeles, with anchor, Christine Devine. Bergman always invites foster children to join in on the festivities and experience what it feels like to be treated as a VIP.