Restaurant Review: The London Bar, West Hollywood

Eating in hotel lobbies isn’t what it used to be. Once the last resort of convenience-minded hotel guests making do with the reliable burger, nowadays, valuable real estate in name-brand establishments, celebrity chefs, and more discriminating guests have necessitated a stylish revamp.

The London Hotel in West Hollywood, voted this year by Travel + Leisure as the #2 Best Hotel in Los Angeles, has undergone a $25 million renovation, and the London Bar, located on the ground floor has emerged as an elegant gem of a watering hole for hotel guests and visitors alike. Diners can perch around the bar or settle into one of the comfy sofas, and order from the bar menu as well as the expanded menu from the adjacent Boxwood Restaurant under Chef Anthony Keene.

Small bites rule here. The Spicy Ahi Tuna Roll accompanied by rose-pink ginger, (as recommended by our charming, experienced server, Dylan), is a parcel of flavor, and defies you to lump it with any you’ve tasted before. A trio of golden brown Ginger Chicken Meatballs, another winner, are accompanied with chartreuse-bright lettuce cups and a choice of garnishes including mint, fried onions, radish, pickled cucumbers, and sriracha-ponzu. And for a more indulgent treat, there’s the sumptuous seared foie gras on crispy rice.

Entrées tend to shy away from sodium, playing a much tamer flavor profile, but the focus on quality and fresh, seasonal ingredients is evident, especially in the perfectly cooked (and reasonably-priced at $25) 5 oz. Petit Filet served with mushrooms. End the meal with the Sticky Toffee Pudding — considering the British derivation — and you’ll see why eating at a spot adjacent to the lobby is no longer a prospect you need to roll your eyes at.

— G. Dhalla.

The London Bar is located at The London Hotel, West Hollywood, 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069. For reservations, call 866-282-4560