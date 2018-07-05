PRECIOUS CARGO: Best of Books

Barbra, Ducasse, Palm Springs, and even King Tut…Our roundup of the best books you need to get your hands on.

BISTRO: Classic French Comfort Food by Alain Ducasse (Rizzoli) You may not be able to get to destination restaurants like Allard, Aux Lyonnais or Benoit in Paris, but now, thanks to this collection of reasonably easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned Chef, Alain Ducasse, you can whip up some special treats at home. $35 www.amazon.com

LIFEGUARD By Joseph Szabo (Damiani) Move over, Baywatch. Szabo’s gorgeous black and white photos of the equally beautiful lifeguards from various beaches between 1990 and 2015 pay tribute these virtual celebrities as they jog, look-out, and oh yes, save lives. $40 www.amazon.com

BECOMING BARBRA By Bill Eppridge (Rizzoli) It may be only 144 pages compared to some hefty tomes out there, but long-time fans will drool over the never-before-seen photos of the diva from the 60’s by photojournalist, Eppridge. The more than 90 images are a rare glimpse into the humble period when she was still a rising star. $39.95 www.amazon.com

KING TUT: The Journey Through the Underworld By Sandro Vannini (Taschen) A glorious tome worthy of the royal subject. The book commemorates the King Tut exhibition’s 100th Anniversary which is currently making its way around for the last time (see our review of the exhibition now in Los Angeles). The photographer used a breakthrough technology to capture remarkable detail and colors in their original tones. $70 www.taschen.com

THE MERMAID HANDBOOK: An Alluring Treasury of Literature, Lore, Art, Recipes, and Projects By Caroly Turgeon (Harper Design) A virtual treasure trove for mermaid lovers. A beautiful book with a vintage style metallic foil embossed cover and packed with a cornucopia of stuff divided into four sections — Fashion and Beauty, Arts and Culture, Real Mermaids and Where to Find Them, and Food, Entertaining and Stories of the Sea. Dive into this one! $35 www.amazon.com

LOS ANGELES By Serge Ramelli (teNeues) The “city of angels” sprawls out with all its glitter and contradictions on large format pages in French photographer, Ramelli’s sumptuous color, and black and white photographs. There are more than 80 images that bring the fabled city alive with cinematic beauty. Text in German, English and French. $75 www.teneues.com

PALM SPRINGS: A Modernist Paradise by Tim Street-Porter (Rizzoli) Known for the sunny getaways which provided a playground for Hollywood icons like Sinatra, this desert haven is also a stage for mid-century modern architecture, captured by Street-Porter in various properties including the Annenberg Estate and the Ford House. Sun-kissed palm trees, turquoise pools, clear skies and the clean, hip elements of modern design by the likes of Neutra and Frey are here in all their unmistakable elegance. $75 www.amazon.com