PRECIOUS CARGO: Deco, Books & Beauty

LIVING IN STYLE: The New Art Deco By Claire Bingham (teNeues) The former Editor of Elle Decoration UK has combed the world for the most glamorous, Deco-inspired spaces where your inner Marlene Dietrich would feel right at home. Gorgeous interiors and furnishings from bedrooms to bars are captured in sumptuous photographs along with invaluable designing insights. $65 www.teNeues.com

SONG OF A CAPTIVE BIRD By Jasmin Darznik (Ballantine Books) Darznik’s biographical novel about 1950’s fiery Iranian poet, Forugh Farrokhzad uses her poems, letters, films and interviews as source material to deliver a rich, captivating story about her courage to overcome cultural and political restraints to become a feminist heroine and artist. $27 www.amazon.com

HEAD TO TOE The Nude in Graphic Design By Mirko Ilić & Steven Heller (Rizzoli) Who can forget John and Yoko on the cover of Rolling Stones or Demi Moore on the cover of Vanity Fair? The human body as used by graphic artists in stunning art and commercial works using the latest technology is explored comprehensively in this book. www.amazon.com

LAFCO Star Magnolia Guest Room Candle Don’t be fooled into thinking this is your grandma’s cloying magnolia fragrance. Floral yet fresh, this hefty 15.5 oz jar provides a 90-hour burn and is ideal both for its olfactory and clean design aesthetic. Notes of magnolia, jasmine and bamboo. $65 www.lafco.com

DDF YOUTHFUL TRANQUILITY You get 50% right off the back with this specially packaged trio which is perfect for travel as well. Sensitive Skin-types who experience rashes, irritation and redness will benefit significantly while at the same time diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Valued at $120 but on sale for $59 www.ddfskincare.com

IMAGE SKINCARE Vitamin C Hydrating Facial Oil Feels ultra-light and weightless but is potent and and delivers results. Say goodbye to dull, fatigued skin when you apply a dropper of this blend of plant oils, fatty acids and antioxidants. Suitable for sensitive skin. $52 www.imageskincare.com