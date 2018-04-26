AMERYKA at the Kirk Douglas Theatre: Critical and Stunning

Clockwise from left: Liza Seneca, Nick Santoro, Ray Ford, Curt Bonnem, Valerie Spencer and Richard Gallegos in the Critical Mass Performance Group production of “Ameryka” at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Photo: Lawrence K. Ho

AMERYKA, written and directed by Nancy Keystone captures the relationship between Poland and the US as unlikely allies through several eras of political unrest in search of the universal longing for freedom and peace. Although written during the Obama presidency and developed over a period of six years, the production has never been more relevant than now.

The Critical Mass Performance Group shines, the cast members playing multiple roles through a non-linear storyline involving music and film, and turning history inside out as it explores the promises and betrayals of democracy. The different timelines intertwine seamlessly and even props like bricks representing issues like slavery, communism, inequality, racism and civil rights are used evocatively.

The ensemble is tight and winsome throughout the over two-hour journey, especially Lorne Green, Ray Ford and Valerie Spencer. Hefty issues are expertly balanced with laugh-out-loud humor and even a charming, old-school dance number by Green and Ford. The physical and psychological degradation of two nations that are joined in their struggle for freedom, love of jazz music, and human connection leaves an indelible, thought-provoking mark on the viewer. Highly recommended.

— Victor Riobo.

AMERYKA is playing at the Kirk Douglas Theatre through April 29th. Get your tickets HERE.