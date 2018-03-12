SELL, BUY, DATE at Geffen Playhouse: Timely, Wickedly Funny.

Sarah Jones stars in "Sell/Buy/Date" at the Geffen Playhouse. Photo by Chris Whitaker.

Tony Award-winning playwright Sarah Jones showcases her chameleon talent and wit in this timely, wickedly funny solo performance that has been extended through April 15th at the Geffen Playhouse.

Set in the future, the play is presented as a lecture with the audience as students. In her crisp British accent, Professor Serene takes us into the sex work industry and explores issues of women’s exploitation, sexuality and empowerment. In the blink of an eye, she transforms into various characters who have been interviewed in the distant past for a groundbreaking technology dubbed BERT (bio-emphatic resonant technology).

Whether as an elderly Jewish lady, matter-of-frank Irish sex worker, fraternity dude on his way to a strip club, or a reformed pimp — Jones embodies each one with mesmerizing authenticity down to the physicality and voice. The subject is engaging, controversial and dark, but at the same time, manages to be funny without diminishing the stakes. And this is what’s ingenious about the play, for what better way to convey profound ideas and catalyze a discussion without making it feel like a bitter pill?

— Ghalib Dhalla

Sell/Buy/Date written & performed by Sarah Jones is playing at the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Get tickets HERE.