PRECIOUS CARGO: Best of Books

Mosques (Rizzoli)

MOSQUES: SPLENDORS OF ISLAM By Prince Amyn Aga Khan, Lelyla Uluhanli (Rizzoli) A stunning book that celebrates the genius of mosque architecture and design through history and around the globe. Breathtaking original and archival photographs and essays by respected authorities take us on a cultural and aesthetic journey to sixty of the most venerated mosques from Mecca to North America. $75 www.amazon.com

ICELAND Nature of the North By Jürgen Wettke (teNeues) Take a journey across the volcanic island and see why so many times words fail miserably in trying to capture nature’s splendor. In this landscape-format coffee table book with a unique blue edge, Wettke reveals nature’s elemental forces in their full might. Flowing lava, ice formations, kaleidoscopic skies — the images are truly something to behold and will delight world travelers and photography aficionados alike. $95 www.teneues.com

NORELL: Master of American Fashion By Jeffrey Banks, Doria de La Chapelle (Rizzoli Electa) Few could do glamor like Norell. The first American designer to introduce couture counted Bacall, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Lena Horne, Dina Shore and Marilyn Monroe as his fans. Sequins, luxurious fabrics, vivid colors, superb craftsmanship — Norell revolutionized the American fashion industry, and now, finally, here’s a book that gives him his due. $65 www.amazon.com

WARM MODERNITY Indian Architecture Building Democracy By Maddalena D’Alfonso (SilvanaEditoriale) Post-independence and partition, India underwent a period of city planning aimed at incorporating a European feel and overseen by figures such as German architect Otto Königsberger, Lê Corbusier and Hermann Jansen. The book explores this modernist dream which in part sought to eradicate the realities of poverty and colonial oppression. Thought-provoking, incisive. $30 www.amazon.com

RESONANCES DE CARTIER High Jewelry and Precious Objects By Francois Chaille (Flammarion) Flamarrion’s Cartier tomes are some of the most exquisite books showcasing the premier jeweler’s creations. This latest edition is devoted to new high jewelry and precious objects and is packed with mesmerizing photographs, details and creative insight. Sit back and let yourself be dazzled by the jaw-dropping beauty of these updated treasures. $125 www.amazon.com

RED CARPET Hollywood Fame and Fashion Photography by Frank Trapper (Welcome Books) Celebrity photographer Frank Trapper’s updated book comes just in time for Oscar season, giving us a spot on that coveted red carpet with the likes of Amy Adams, J-Lo, Scar-Jo and even legends like Liz Taylor. Now you can gawk without feeling awkward or simply use the velvety book as a style manual. Either way, you’ve been granted all-access. $40 www.amazon.com

— GD/KF/VR