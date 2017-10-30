PRECIOUS CARGO: Best of Books

© CALVIN KLEIN by Calvin Klein, Rizzoli New York, 2017 © Albert Watson. Calvin Klein & Kelly Klein. New York, 1994 © Mario Sorrenti. Natalia Vodianova. St. Barts, 2003

CALVIN KLEIN By Calvin Klein (Rizzoli) $150 Fashion’s enduring icon provides access into his world for the very first time in this hefty tome packed with photos from iconic names like Bruce Weber, Irving Penn and Richard Avedon. Divided into three sections addressing singular elements of his work – Rebellious (remember the groundbreaking Brooke Shields ad?), Minimal and, finally, Stories in which Klein opens up about his youth and vision. Proceeds benefit God’s Love We Deliver.

Elephants in Heaven (teNeues) Photo: Joachim Schmeisser

ELEPHANTS IN HEAVEN By Joachim Schmeisser (teNeues) $65 The stunningly photographed journey of elephants from the wild to a safe haven after being orphaned as a result of poaching is both heart-wrenching and inspiring. Schmeisser’s photos take us behind-the-scenes at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the world’s largest, most successful rescue and rehabilitation operation based in Nairobi and leaves us profoundly moved.

Francesco di Giorgio Martini, Vue idéale suggérée par la Piazzetta de Venise (détail), 1495, détrempe sur bois, Gemäldegalerie, Berlin Shakespeare in Venice

SHAKESPEARE IN VENICE (Illustrations by Venetian Renaissance Artists) (Diane de Selliers) About $350 This luxurious limited edition 2-volume set is available in both French and English, and worth every penny, thanks to Selliers’ signature craftsmanship and the art treasures within. The Bard’s classic plays, The Merchant of Venice and Othello are accompanied by the more than 250 paintings by artists from the Venetian Renaissance like Vittore Carpaccio and Francesco di Giorgio Martini, and bring his words to life like never before. A stupendously beautiful book.

The Grammar of Spice (Interior) The Grammar of Spice (Thames & Hudson)

THE GRAMMAR OF SPICE By Caz Hildebrand (Thames & Hudson) $29.95 A classic, portable book with old-world charm that succinctly explores sixty popular spices, most of which are sure to be on your rack, and provides a fascinating and practical background on each. Each spice is also accompanied by a color illustration plate that will make you rethink your wallpaper.

CLAUDIA SCHIFFER By Claudia Schiffer, Ellen von Unwerth (Rizzoli) $65 Fashion’s “eternal blonde”, Schiffer’s graced the covers of every conceivable magazine including Vogue, Elle and Time, and been the face of Chanel and Valentino. This gorgeous book captures memorable moments on a journey that continues even after three decades through the lens of photographers like Demarchelier and Steven Klein.

NEW YORK By Bernhard Hartmann (teNeues) $75 You may have never seen the Big Apple quite this way; Hartmann’s love of New York City – it’s architecture, it’s lights, it’s people – are captured through a stunning collection of black and white, and color photographs infused with indelible atmosphere and unabashed romance.

SCHIAPARELLI AND THE ARTISTS By Andre Leon Talley, Suzy Menkes, Christian Lacroix (Rizzoli) $85 The definitive homage to one of the twentieth century’s most innovative and boundary-pushing fashion designers comes just in time to commemorate the house’s ninetieth anniversary. Includes never-before-seen photography, anecdotes and essays exploring her collaborations with the likes of Dalí, Pablo Picasso and Warhol.

