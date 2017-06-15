PRECIOUS CARGO

JEWELED SPLENDORS OF THE ART DECO ERA The Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan Collection by Sarah Davis (Thames & Hudson).

THE ART OF SHAVING “OUD” The uber-quality shaving brand has just released a range of products in Oud — a Pre-Shave Oil, Shaving Cream and After-Shave Balm. Woodsy, masculine and aromatically sensual, the trio turns your daily chore into a pleasurable ritual and is made with potent ingredients like essential oils, glycerine and Shea Butter that ensure that even a little bit goes a long way and provides the “perfect shave. Ranging from $30 to $50. www.theartofshaving.com

FRESH Limited Edition Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask A boon for beautiful skin, this favorite purifying mask which uses Umbrian clay, sandalwood, and chamomile flower and lavender is available in a limited edition collaboration with ceramics workshop, Rometti. Perfect for all skin types, this rich, earthy noncomedogenic mask has become a one-stop shop for various skin concerns and is now even more attractive in its new artsy packaging. $62 https://www.fresh.com/

JEWELED SPLENDORS OF THE ART DECO ERA The Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan Collection by Sarah Davis (Thames & Hudson) To look through the pages of this book is to be transported to an era of stupendous beauty and glamor. When Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan gave his wife an exquisite jeweled box by Cartier, it catapulted a passionate and magnificent collection of vanity and cigarette cases, timepieces and jewelry sourced from all the corners of the world. Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Boucheron — all make an appearance in this sumptuous catalogue. $75 www.amazon.com

LEGENDARY AUTHORS AND THE CLOTHES THEY WORE By Terry Newman (Harper Design) Go ahead and judge the writer by his appearance if not the cover of his book. In this unique examination of legendary authors and their personal style, Newman provides rate intimacy with the likes of Beckett, Plath, Wilde, Donna Tartt and even Jacqueline Susann through anecdotes, archival photos, quotations and more. Where else will you learn how Virginia Woolf mistakenly cooked her wedding ring into a suet pudding or how, shortly before his death, Oscar Wilde was dueling with the wallpaper in his hotel room? Priceless but you’ll pay only $29.99 www.amazon.com

Jacqueline Susann Susan Sontag Oscar Wilde Authors and the Clothes They Wore (Harper Design)

BUDDHA BAR The Ultimate Experience A whopping 10-CD set packed with 120 tracks featuring the best music from around the world. Sexy lounge and electronica with rhythmic melodies that provide the perfect backdrop for any party or seduction. Available on Amazon streaming, mp3 for $49.99 or CDs for $60.99 www.amazon.com