SKINCARE Max Results through Teamwork!

Yes, you can mix and match all you want, but why bother when you can let the full team bring you greater results? We’ve picked out the best of the bunch and recommend you keep it in the family…

LA PRAIRIE Line Interception Power Duo Our top pick comes from the ultra-luxury line that never fails to deliver. It has just introduced a powerful duo of an SPF 30 Day and Night Cream in one sleek Bond-like package that might just have you forgoing your Botox treatments! You’ll be hard pressed to find another product in the market that delivers a night cream packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides that actually discourage muscle contraction. Goodbye needles, hello La Prairie? $350 www.neimanmarcus.com

KORRES YOGHURT So, you enjoy your Greek Yoghurt and now it’s time to incorporate that into your skincare regiment. Korres, delivering quality yet inexpensive solutions, has just introduced its Yoghurt line and the good news is that it’s free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates, and it’s great for all skin types, so no more guessing required! We recommend the soap-free, cream-to-foam Cleanser ($26) and Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Nourishing Fluid ($35) www.sephora.com

DDF Anti-Aging Preventative Fine lines look anything but fine when you’re trying to achieve that porcelain-perfect look! DDF’s anti-aging team aims to minimize the look of fine lines, pore size, and prevent aging. The Glycolic Exfoliating Wash with pure 5% Glycolic Acid ($28) works in tandem with the Glycolic Toner ($28) and the Weightless Oil-Free (and fragrance-free) Hydrator with Broad Spectrum SPF45 ($55). Add the award-winning Discoloration Reversal Moisturizer to even out skin tone ($63) www.ddfskincare.com

JOSIE MARAN ARGAN OIL Nowadays its Argan this and Argan that, but the real thing may be rarer than you think. Forget those diluted oils! Josie Maran’s products boast 100% pure and organic Argan oil and have already been lauded with awards by the experts. Start with the nourishing Argan Cleansing Oil ($32) which is suitable for all skin types, and pair up with the Argan SPF 47 ($32) in the daytime and Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter ($40) at night. Your skin will thank you! www.josiemarancosmetics.com

BORGHESE The renowned line’s clay-orange packaging is unmistakable and synonymous with enduring quality. So in a market cramped with new products, this classic Italian line continues to provide dependable skincare solutions. The Gentle Cleanser and Exfoliant ($20) is milky white with gentle yet effective granules to slough off dead skin, and the Hydrating Concentrate ($92) is a precious dropper bottle packed with marine derivatives that delivers remarkable hydration. www.macys.com