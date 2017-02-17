SCENT-SATIONAL: Best of Fragrances

Make one of these unique, timeless fragrances your signature scent. We’ve picked these winners because of their excellent “sillage” (trail), uncommon beauty and exclusivity factor!

KRIGLER Oud for Highness 75 Created in 1975 in honor of King Hussein of Jordan, this breathtaking, imperial perfume combines crushed oud, amber, sandalwood, saffron and honey. Don’t let the price intimidate you. This top pick, that stands head and shoulders above the rest in its ilk, is worth every dime, and potent enough to last a long time. $415 for 1.7 oz. https://www.krigler.com/usa-world/fragrances/

ACQUA DI PARMA Oud The Italian doyenne introduced this blend of Italian freshness and Middle Eastern richness as part of its exciting “travel” inspired collection. Combining orange and Calabrian bergamot with precious agarwood and leather scents of cedar and patchouli, this is a seductive fragrance that is guaranteed to elicit admirers. $235 3.4 oz. http://www.sephora.com

MALIN+GOETZ Dark Rum Our love affair started with a bar of Rum soap and continued with an obsession for this intoxicatingly beautiful unisex perfume that marries bergamot, plum, amber, patchouli, milk, rum and leather for an orgiastic fragrance. Totally unique, modern and vibrant. $150 3.4 oz. http://www.malinandgoetz.com/perfumery/dark-rum-edt

CLIVE CHRISTIAN NOBLE Rock Rose Part of a collection inspired by the exquisite gardens that surround Clive Christian’s own magnificent Queen Anne residence built in the grandest tradition nearly 300 years ago in 1730. Don’t think of this as your grandma’s rose perfume. Notes of bergamot are fused with pepper, saffron, cocoa and rock rose to deliver and edgy, unique scent. $550 1.6 oz. https://www.clivechristian.com/shop/

LAVANILA Vanilla Blackberry Budget conscious yet winsome, this one’s the socially responsible member of the sorority. All Lavanila products including this scent are made from the purest, natural and organic ingredients and completely free of harsh chemicals. Think ripe blackberries, juicy raspberries, velvet irises, and warm Madagascar vanilla in one sexy blend. $58 1.7 oz. http://www.lavanila.com/collections/scent-vanilla-blackberry