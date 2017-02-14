THE SCENE: Los Angeles Events

From left, actor Edward James Olmos and cast member Demian Bichir celebrate at the party for the opening night performance of "Zoot Suit" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on Sunday, February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

ZOOT SUIT Opening Night at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair. The show, packed with swing music and dance from the 40’s, is a new production of the 1978 show by the “great grandfather” of Latino theatre, Luis Valdez.

Actors Eva Longoria and Edward James Olmos arrive for the opening night performance of “Zoot Suit” at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on Sunday, February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging) Actor Tim Roth arrives for the opening night performance of “Zoot Suit” at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on Sunday, February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging) From left, cast member Matias Ponce, actor Edward James Olmos and cast member Andres Ortiz pose at the party for the opening night performance of “Zoot Suit” at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on Sunday, February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

“WINNERS” at Morrison Hotel Gallery at the Sunset Marquis Hotel boasted a photography exhibit honoring Grammy and Oscar winners like Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Joni Mitchell, Van Halen, Marlon Brando, Audrey Hepburn, Jamie Foxx, and Woody Allen. Hollywood’s hottest and trendiest were in attendance.