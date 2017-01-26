PRECIOUS CARGO: Books & Beauty Picks

Things worth coveting from around the globe…

BEST OF BOOKS

CARTIER MAGICIAN High Jewelry and Precious Objects by Fracois Chaille (Flammarion) The next best thing to owning one of Cartier’s stunning, veritable art pieces, may be to own this sumptuous book featuring the renowned house’s collection of “high jewelry” and precious objects. The magical pieces showcased include pieces from the animal collection, mystery clocks and more. $125 www.amazon.com

RUMI’S SECRET The Life of the Sufi Poet of Love by Brad Gooch (Harper) Best-selling author, Gooch, whose biography on Flannery O’Connor was a National Book Critics Circle Award Finalist, now delivers an imaginative biography of 13th Century Sufi poet, Rumi. Reading more like a novel and sprinkled with poems, the book will delight those looking for an accessible treatment on the legendary Muslim poet. $28.99 www.amazon.com

AN ANCIENT EGYPTIAN BOOK OF THE DEAD The Papyrus of Sobekmose by Paul F. O’Rourke (Translation) (Thames & Hudson) Composed as a funerary text, this ancient manuscript is available for the first time as a continuous English translation of a single text. The mysterious journey into the afterlife is captured in the stunning papyrus reproductions and enhanced by the author’s commentary. $40 www.amazon.com

BEST OF BEAUTY

DDF DISCOLORATION REVERSAL MOISTURIZER Want to fade away those spots? Trying to get a more even complexion and skin tone? Then this potent moisturizer’s for you. Thanks to its Micro-Radiance Complex Formula, the appearance of discoloration is reduced while providing some ultra-rich moisturizing. $63 www.ddfskincare.com

BRIGHT EYES EYE TREATMENT Lumene Valo (LIGHT) Packed with Vitamin-C and ready to do all the work. An all-in-one sleek little tube soldiers to brighten and hydrate eye area. Be done with dark circles and diminish puffiness and wrinkles. The Lumene Valo line is all about making it glow! $19.99 www.Lumene.com

TRILIPIDERM ULTRA-HYDRATING ALL-BODY OIL A real winner for year-round body moisturizing that doesn’t feel sticky or overdone. Place this silky, super light body oil in your bathroom and apply on wet skin for a veil of moisture. Lotions will become a thing of the past! 100% natural plant derived, fragrance-free, no preservatives, no animal-testing, non-GMO…we could go on and on about this favorite! $34.95 www.trilipiderm.com