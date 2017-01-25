MARY TYLER MOORE: TV Legend Dead at 80. 

TV’s legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away today after celebrating her 80th birthday on December 29th.

“Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” said her publicist Mara Buxbaum in a statement.



“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Moore struggled with health issues including diabetes and was in a Connecticut hospital for the past several days. She won two Emmys opposite Dick Van Dyke and another three on her namesake show. In addition, she also won a Tony Award for the Broadway show “Whose Life Is It Anyway?,” and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Robert Redford’s “Ordinary People.”

Actor Alan Alda told the Daily News, “She helped change our culture with a hit show about a woman on her own, surviving against the odds. Mary’s character had pluck. But Mary herself had more than pluck. She had strength and determination.” Later today, he tweeted, “She had more than spunk. The real Mary had grit and determination. She never quit. She was a model for all of us.”