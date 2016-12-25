George Michael Dead

Ex-Wham singer George Michael has died according to BBC. He passed away peacefully at home. He was 53. Michael’s publicist says: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Michael had been working on releasing an album for next year with producer Naughty Boy as reported by BBC earlier this month.

Elton John said he had lost a “beloved friend” while the singer’s former Wham! partner, Andrew Ridgeley said he was “heartbroken.” Michael and Ridgeley also gave us the holiday hit “Last Christmas” that will no doubt be played in remembrance of him this holiday season.