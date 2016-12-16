Holiday Cheer with Timothy White and Bad Santa, Billy Bob Thornton.

On Wednesday, December 15th, the intimate Morrison Gallery and the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood threw a holiday bash sponsored by Miramax and hosted by “Bad Santa” Billy Bob Thornton.

The highlight of the soiree was the exhibit by renowned photographer, Timothy White, featuring about forty images of such icons as Elizabeth Taylor, Aretha Franklin, Robin Williams and Michael Jackson. White was on hand, taking time to mingle and chat with guests. As a partner of the Morrison Gallery, he also hosts a one-of-a-kind monthly event at the hotel that features exhibits from other Morrison Hotel Gallery photographers, rare film shown on a 30-foot screen, live performances, and more.

The rare bout of rain in Los Angeles only added to the charm of the evening where a carving station, live music by the smoldering Brenna Whitaker, cocktails and a memorabilia photo-booth treated the invitation-only guests to an unforgettable evening just steps away from famed Sunset Boulevard. Celebrity guests in attendance included Kathy Bates, Apollonia and Lawrence Fishburne.