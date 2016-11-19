Actor Michael Shannon: If you voted for Trump, its time for the urn.

Actor Michael Shannon, known for his hand-picked, powerhouse performances and down-to-earth, friendly personality, is not holding back on his feelings about President-elect Trump.

Earlier this week, Shannon said that people supporting “the Orange Man” form their own country called “the United States of Moronic F*cking Assholes.” And now, in an interview with Metro News, he said, “The wall is between people who voted for Trump and people who didn’t. And we’ve got to do something about it. I don’t want to live in a country where people voted for Trump. I want to live in some other f*cking country. But I don’t want to run away. So we’re just going to have to bust this thing up.”

“There’s a lot of old people who need to realize they’ve had a nice life,” he added. “And it’s time for them to move on. Because they’re the ones who go out and vote for these assholes. If you look at the young people, between 18 and 25, if it was up to them Hillary would have been president. No offense to the seniors out there. My mom’s a senior citizen. But if you’re voting for Trump, it’s time for the urn.”

Shannon was recently in the hit HBO series, Boardwalk Empire and his current movie, Nocturnal Animals co-starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal is playing in theaters. Obviously, Shannon is not part of the let’s-see-what-happens demographic. And judging from Trump’s controversial cabinet picks this week, the pessimism has gained momentum with the country at large.