TRAVEL INTEL: U.S. Lifts COVID Testing Requirements, Ritz Carlton Cruises, and More…

Updates on the latest travel related news so you can be a savvy globetrotter!

Ritz Carlton’s Evrima

RITZ CARLTON On the Seas: The luxury hotel’s cruising arm, the 298-passenger Evrima has finally completed successful sea trials and is ready to take you on a cruise. The company has also announced that announced that the line’s next two ships will be constructed at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, and the next two new vessels will be bigger than Evrima, and ready for you in 2024 and 2025.

The all-inclusive Rixos, part of the Accor collection.

ACCCOR Introducing All-Inclusive Resort: The brand has just announced that they will launch their “All-Inclusive Collection” with plans for expansion in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, as well as Central America and the Caribbean. The resorts will build upon the success of the Rixos brand, providing enhanced dining options, and day and evening activities like performances, wellness facilities, water sports, children’s clubs, sports activities, spa treatments and more. www.accor.com

US Lifts COVID Testing Requirement For Re-entry: Effective Sunday, June 12, those traveling to the U.S. will no longer need a negative COVID-19 test one day before their flight to the country. “We are able to take this step because of the tremendous progress we’ve made in our fight against the virus,” the official announced. “We have made lifesaving vaccines and treatments widely available and these tools are working to prevent serious illness and death, and are effective against the prevalent variants circulating in the U.S. and around the world.”

Rendering of One Beverly Hills. The Aman hotel is on the right.(Foster + Partners)

AMAN Comes to Beverly Hills: The celebrity-loved uber-chic brand arrives next to the Beverly Hilton Hotel as part of a $2-billion edenic complex called One Beverly Hills. The 17.5 acre property will include the hotel, a private club and 340 upscale residences in two towers as high as 32 stories. The best part? The buildings will be surrounded by 8 acres of native plant gardens and water features woven with pathways, some of which would be open to the public.