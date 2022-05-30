Memorial Day with Dudamel and Beethoven



Sunday afternoon at the Walt Disney Concert Hall started with a well-organized and fast line to check the patrons’ vaccination status. Once inside of the hall, everyone was required to wear a mask – a relief, since I didn’t know if everyone would mask up or not. The concert was packed – no surprise considering what was coming our way. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony is arguably the genius’ masterpiece. That Gustavo Dudamel is able to elevate the electrifying work when conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic may not come as a surprise, but it’s unfailingly breathtaking.

LA Philharmonic

“How can one not sense the Creator when witnessing such a dreamlike performance? Indeed, the entire hall was in a trance.”

Dudamel is master in his own right, completely in command, and full of excitement as he conducts one of the greatest orchestras with a winsome smile. In the final movement, the vibrant Los Angeles Master Chorale’s recital of Ode to Joy (by Friedrich Schiller) with the lyrics projected above, was enough to draw tears. “Do you sense the creator, world? Seek him above the starry canopy! Above stars must He dwell” they sang, joined by the stunning team of Bass Soloist, José Antonio López; Soprano, Jeanine De Bique; Tenor, Issachah Savage; and sensational Mezzo-Soprano, Taylor Raven.

How can one not sense the Creator when witnessing such a dreamlike performance? Indeed, the entire hall was in a trance, their appreciation evidenced by the almost 10-minute standing ovation at the end. The program included two thrilling world premieres (LA Phil commission) of Peruvian born composer, Gonzalo Garrido-Lecca’s Esperanza and Mexican composer, Francisco Cortés-Álvarez, La Serpiente de Colores.



Definitely a memorable Memorial Day Weekend!

— Rosane Grimberg

Check out upcoming performances by LA Phil HERE.