PRECIOUS CARGO: Books, Beauty & More…

BOOKS

Anna Spiro A Life in Pattern Anna Spiro, Images © Tim Salisbury Wallpaper: Schumacher Bakara Leaf col. Delft. Text © Anna Spiro, Images © Tim Salisbury Both background patterns by Anna Spiro for Anthropologie collaboration. Text © Anna Spiro, Images © Tim Salisbury

ANNA SPIRO A LIFE IN PATTERN By Anna Spiro (Thames & Hudson) Spiro, an Australian designer renown for her complex and timeless blending of fabrics, furniture, and art, takes us into her visually vibrant world and reveals her philosophy, process and vision through mood boards and concepts to project management and finished rooms. The end results are varied, but always elegant, sure to make your unique creative juices to flow. $60 www.amazon.com

The Watch Book Rolex by Gisbert L. Brunner (teNeues) The Watch Book Rolex by Gisbert L. Brunner (teNeues) Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date A Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch worn on the Swiss expedition to the Gangotri mountain range in 1947.

THE WATCH BOOK ROLEX (Updated and Extended Edition) By Gisbert L. Brunner (teNeues) For Rolex owners and fans of its artistry, this handsome book lavishly covers the history of the company as well as its portfolio through hundreds of photos and insights from wristwatch historian, Brunner. The text comes in English, French and German, and the book takes us on a chronological journey from the company’s inception in the early 1900’s to the present. Rolex may already be gracing your wrist, but now it’s time to let it adorn your coffee table too. This updated and extended edition includes the latest Rolex models from 2020 and 2021. $95 www.teNeues.com



The 15.73-carat Buddha Blue Ceylon sapphire Sapphire Book Cover Cab cut blue sapphire and diamond necklace designed by Suzanne Belperron

From Van Cleef & Arpels, the reversible Antennae necklace, 2021, from the Sous les Étoiles collection

SAPPHIRE A Celebration of Color By Joanna Hardy (Thames & Hudson) This is the third entry in a series of books on colored gemstones created by Violette Editions and in partnership with world-leading supplier of responsibly sourced coloured gemstones, Gemfields. Sapphires, reputed to be connected to heavenly and curative powers, have dazzled us throughout history. This hefty tome provides us with a captivating history of their journey through the Silk Road to the showcases of iconic jewelry houses like Cartier, Boucheron, and Chaumet, and then, the persons of Elizabeth Taylor, Catherine the Great, and Queen Elizabeth. Replete with large and dazzling photographs, and as lavish as the precious gemstone. $125 www.amazon.com

LE GRAND HOTEL & CAFE DE LA PAIX By Laurie Verchere (Flammarion) Get transported to this iconic hub of Parisian elegance since 1862. The hotel and its cafe was inaugurated by Napoleon III, has hosted luminaries like Oscar Wilde, Ernest Hemingway and Marlene Dietrich, and it’s where the dry martini was invented by barman, Frank Newman as a tribute to Sarah Bernhardt. This bilingual homage traces the Belle Epoque landmark’s rich history which even today, as part of the InterContinental chain, takes our breath away. $55 www.amazon.com

PARIS: Capital of Guerlain By Laurence Benaim (Flammarion) A celebration of the quintessential Parisian perfumer illustrating why Guerlain could only have blossomed in Paris, how they are inextricably linked, and the house’s enduring influence not just on French culture, but artists globally. A hefty and fascinating book that will rekindle your passion for timeless fragrances like L’Heure Bleue (their very first), and Shalimar (reputed as the first oriental fragrance in history), and the artistry involved in every bottle. $85 www.amazon.com

HOME & BEAUTY

Nebulyft N1

EDITOR’S PICK: NEBULYFT N1 Multipolar Micro-RF Touted as your private aesthetician in the pocket, this latest patented anti-aging device is designed with a nifty pattern of titanium-gold electrodes to deliver “RF energy” and generate penetrative electromagnetic fields that tighten the skin and stimulate natural collagen production. Want to erase smile lines and crow’s feet? How about reducing necklines and stretch marks? Or are those nasal folds bothering you? Just 10 minutes daily with this portable device can solve multiple concerns. $799 www.nebulyft.com

OLIVE & LINEN We are enamored with this exquisite line of Turkish textiles that are not only beautiful to look at, but work as hard as a hamam “tellak.” This brother-sister team has managed to give us premium textiles (towels, bathrobes, throws) made from 100% long staple Turkish cotton, and handwoven by mainly female artisans in Turkey at a delightfully affordable price. The towels — surprisingly fine yet snuggly soft, highly absorbent, and super durable — are a must have for your home, especially during those summer months. www.oliveandlinen.com

NEFT Vodka

NEFT VODKA LGBTQ PRIDE EDITION As if we weren’t already fans of this delicious ultra-premium vodka with its unique packaging, now there’s a celebratory pride-themed barrel! The rye-based vodka is crafted and distilled in the Austrian Alps, and boasts an elegant, slightly sweet finish that can be enjoyed straight or in your favorite cocktail. The company’s involvement with charities like Project Angel Food is another reason why NEFT is the only brand we are partial to. www.shopneftvodkaus.com

Karuna Balancing Intro Set

KARUNA Balancing Intro Set We love that Karuna incorporates diverse traditions like Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine in their wholesome skincare products. Karuna’s “Maintain” line is perfect for those who want to do exactly that — get back to the basics by keeping things simple yet effective. The products are gentle (free of Parabens, Phthalates, Formaldehyde, Mineral Oil, etc.) and help restore balance and maintain a healthy looking complexion. Now you can have quality without breaking the bank. $65 www.karunaskin.com