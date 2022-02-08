TRAVEL: Top New Hotels 2022

Here are the most anticipated new hotel openings around the world.

Soho House’s Little House West Hollywood

SOHO HOUSE, NASHVILLE + SOHO HOUSE LITTLE HOLLYWOOD You’ll have to have at least a “friends of Soho” membership to stay at these new clubs. The Nashville house is taking over the May Hosiery Company factory, and features 47 bedrooms. Little House WH, expected to open this spring will be steps away from both Sunset and Santa Monica boulevards. www.sohohouse.com

Palazzo Roma, Rome.

PALAZZO ROMA, ROME A little more than a coin-toss from the Trevi and the Quirinal Palace, this 18th century palace once owned by nobility has been painstakingly restored to fuse old world charm with sleek modernity. Featuring 39 rooms and suites.

Six Senses Crans-Montana

SIX SENSES, ROME + SIX SENSES CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND Designed by architect and designer, Patricia Urquiola, the Rome property will feel like an oasis in the heart of the bustling city. Or you can enjoy their mountaintop retreat in the Swiss Alps, which is located about a 2-hour train ride from Geneva. www.sixsenses.com

Hotel Fasano Trancoso

FASANO TRANCOSO, BRAZIL The São Paolo based luxury chain opens its doors upon one of the most stunning beaches on Itapororoca. Designed by Brazilian architect, Isay Weinfeld, this top notch resort will sprawl over 700 acres and offer the top notch service and amenities the brand is famous for. www.reservatrancoso.com.br

The Johri, Jaipur, India

THE JOHRI, INDIA Nestled in Jaipur’s gemstone market, the Johri Bazaar, this lavishly decorated boutique hotel offers “high-chai” service as well as complimentary meditation and yoga classes. The property has only 5 suites guaranteed to make you feel like royalty. www.thejohrijaipur.com