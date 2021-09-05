Travel Intel: New Policy for Americans Going to Italy

EU Commission’s removal of the United States from its list of safe countries now means that even fully vaccinated Americans will have to jump additional hurdles to enter the Italy.

Fully vaccinated: You will have to show proof of vaccination PLUS proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of your arrival. The vaccination record can be presented in paper or digital format. All travelers must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form.

Unvaccinated: Will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine for 5 days before getting tested for COVID-19. In addition, you must also fill out the above-mentioned Passenger Locator Form.