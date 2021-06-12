PRECIOUS CARGO: Beauty, Books & Vinyl

BEAUTY

La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate

LA PRAIRIE Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate It may sound hyperbolic, but if you could bottle the brilliance and beauty of sunset’s magical golden hour and impart it to your complexion, this would be it. The luxury skincare line that has always combined the best of nature with cutting-edge technology has unveiled another unique, potent interpretation with gold at its core. Gold’s healing and rejuvenating properties have been touted since the ancient times, including in the Ayurveda, but rarely have we been able to get our hands on a pure, stabilized, and well formulated product with actual gold particles. A little — a drop or two — goes a long way to obtain instant radiance and vitality. $850 www.laprairie.com

BOOKS

© Andrew Martin Interior Design Review Vol. 24, published by teNeues, http://www.teneues.com, KIT KEMP, London, UK & New York, USA, Photo © Simon Brown

© Andrew Martin Interior Design Review Vol. 24, published by teNeues, http://www.teneues.com, BERND GRUBER, Kitzbühel, Austria, Photo © Alexander van Berge



© Andrew Martin Interior Design Review Vol. 24, published by teNeues, http://www.teneues.com, DONNA MONDI, Chicago, USA, Photo © Brizo

Interior Design Review – Vol. 24 By Andrew Martin (teNeues) Considered the “Bible of the Interior Design Word” (The London Times), these hefty tomes packed with spellbinding decor styles is a must-have for beginners, enthusiasts and professionals alike. The 24th volume features the world’s 100 greatest interior designers of 2020, celebrating their diverse creativity in a deservedly lavish style. Catch some inspiration or just dream away as you immerse yourself in these stunning spaces. $75 www.teNeues.com

AIR TIME: Watches Inspired By Aviation, Aeronautics, and Pilots By Mark Bernardo et al (Rizzoli) More than 90 iconic timepieces from 1904 to the present day that embody the spirit of flight, and made famous by the men and women who pioneered it. From Cartier’s development of the first men’s wristwatch to Lindbergh’s invention of the Longiness Hour Angle, the book is packed with history as well gorgeous photography, making it a true celebration of timepieces. $85 http://www.amazon.com

Colors and Faces of India, published by teNeues Verlag 2020, http://www.teneues.com © David Krasnostein, 2020

© David Krasnostein, 2020

© David Krasnostein, 2020



COLOURS AND FACES OF INDIA By David Krasnonstein A loving tribute to everything mundane and sacred in India. Exploding with color and evocative images, Krasnonstein captures the soul of a country and culture with palpable respect and affection as only one intimate with it can. Especially insightful are the accompanying notes in which he explains his photographic practice and the tableau he has captured. $65 www.teNeues.com

TUMI: The Tumi Collection By Stephen Lewis, Matt Hranek (Rizzoli) Lenny Kravitz reminiscing how his TUMI luggage became an extension of his home while being on tour, and a passenger recounting how he and his bag survived Captain Sully’s heroic landing are only two of the engaging personal stories captured in this grand love letter to TUMI from its most ardent fans, packed with photographs and travel mementos. $75 http://www.amazon.com

SCARVES By Nicky Albrechtsen and Fola Solanke (Thames & Hudson) This vibrant, richly illustrated compendium celebrates the fashion accessory from the Art Deco period through 1950s Hollywood, the Swinging Sixties and beyond. More than just a catalogue featuring the likes of Cartier, Balenciaga, Gucci, and YSL, all flaunting their sophisticated and whimsical sides, this is a valuable resource guide providing expert advice on conservation, museum collections, vintage fairs, and specialist dealers. $40 http://www.amazon.com

Tom Stuart-Smith: Drawn from the Land by Tim Richardson (Thames & Hudson)

House in Kottayam Kerala, India. The main tank, with the pool building visible in the trees beyond. Photograph: © Derry Moore

Oakhill. Drawn over the American meadows, with species including Echinacea pallida and E. paradoxa, and Silphium laciniatum and S. terebinthinaceum. Photograph: © Allan Pollok-Morris

The Barn. Photograph: © Andrew Lawson

Tom Stuart-Smith: Drawn from the Land (Thames & Hudson) By Tom Stuart-Smith, Tim Richardson This first major overview of the influential landscape architect and designer, Tom Stuart-Smith, is dreamy and lavish, featuring gardens, parks, and landscapes in Europe, India, Morocco, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Includes insightful texts by garden writer, Tim Richardson, and two essays by the designer himself. $75 http://www.amazon.com

A ROOM OF HER OWN: Inside the Homes and Lives of Creative Women By Robyn Lea (Thames & Hudson) Each living space is as unique as the woman who created in. This volume is a celebration of twenty exceptional women from all walks of life — painters, sculptors, writers chefs, directors — all pouring their unbridled creativity into their environment and creating unique living spaces that speak to us on style, culture, and diversity. $45 http://www.amazon.com

VINYL

BAND OF BROTHERS By Michael Kamen (Music on Vinyl) The late Kamen’s elegiac score to Spielberg’s war drama series is the kind of evocative orchestral music that is a pleasure to enjoy on vinyl. The grand themes never get bombastic, and when he brings the tempo down, the results are ethereal and haunting, as with tracks like Discovery of the Camp, an almost 11-minute requiem. Limited 20th anniversary edition of 1000 numbered copies on black & gold marbled vinyl. Prices vary. http://www.amazon.com

ENOLA HOLMES By Daniel Pemberton (Music on Vinyl) Whimsical, quirky and fun. Though the movie about Sherlock and Mycroft’s younger sister, Enola takes place in the Victorian times, Pemberton has created a rompingly modern score, infusing the strings with guitar. The solid turquoise vinyl further enlivens the experience and is available in a limited edition run of only 500 individually numbered copies. Prices vary. http://www.amazon.com

IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE By Various (Mondo) Wong Kar Wai’s cinematic tone poem was made more remarkable for its sensual score featuring the music of Nat King Cole, Shigeru Umebayashi, and especially Michael Galasso. The North American vinyl release of this soundtrack may already be sold out, but we encourage you to keep checking as more copies have occasionally sprung up. We are particularly fond of the 2 x 180 gram black vinyl edition on 45 rpm, matching the mood of the classic melodies. $35 www.mondoshop.com