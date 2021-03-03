PRECIOUS CARGO: Books, Beauty & Vinyl

BOOKS

TODD WEBB IN AFRICA Outside the Frame By Aimée Bessire and Erin Hyde Nolan (Thames & Hudson) $50 Commissioned by the United Nations, prolific photographer, Todd Webb traveled over the course of four months in 1958 through Africa and captured the rare images featured here documenting its people, homes, landscapes, and activities. Essays by both African and American scholars, artists, historians, and photographers accompany the stunning images and provide invaluable insight.

Los Angeles Today: City of Dreams: Architecture and Design (Rizzoli) By Tim Street-Porter and Annie Kelly $70 Los Angeles’s diverse landscapes and topography are the subject of this deluxe tribute by long-time Angelenos renowned architectural photographer Tim Street-Porter and design writer Annie Kelly. Think of it as a virtual tour of the fabled city, taking you through the historic Beverly Hills neighborhood, stylish museums like the Broad, landmarks like Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont as well as modernist homes by Richard Neutra, John Lautner, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House.

UNCROWNED QUEEN The Life of Margaret Beaufort, Mother of the Tudors By Nicola Tallis (Basic Books) $32 You might even thank Philippa Gregory’s bestselling novels and the STARZ adaptations on the Plantagenet and Tudors dramas for bringing Margaret out of the shadows. In this astutely researched and fascinating biography, Margaret emerges as a complex and much less malicious woman whose unshakable faith paved the way for her son, Henry VII, the first Tudor King of England.

Devils, Lusts and Strange Desires: The Life of Patricia Highsmith By Richard Bradford (Bloomsbury Caravel) $30 She’s given us such unforgettable novels as The Talented Mr. Ripley, Carol, and Strangers on a Train, now we delve into the dark and complicated personality of this celebrated crime writer who was openly lesbian and a trailblazer in the LGBTQ community. Bradford frames Highsmith’s novels in the context of her troubled life, which included alcoholism, misogyny and even anti-Semitism, delivering a stark and formidable biography.

(SUR) NATUREL: CARTIER High Jewelry and Precious Objects By François Chaille and Hélène Kelmachter (Flamarrion) $115 In addition to the storied house’s emblematic panther, flora and fauna have always been a major source of inspiration. This richly illustrated volume celebrates the natural world through intricate bespoke ensembles, sometimes realistic and at other times figurative, but always dazzling.

VINYL

MUSIC ON VINYL

ENNIO MORRICONE Themes – Passion Morricone’s signature themes are instantly recognizable, thanks to such masterpieces as The Mission and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, and now it’s time to acquaint yourself with some of his more obscure Italian soundtracks. The final edition of a 5-part set, Passion, is for those who appreciate the composer’s romantic side, and includes such gems as What Have You Done to Solange and Per Amore. Presented in a limited edition of 3,000 individually numbered copies on pink & purple marbled vinyl.

HAUSER Classic (with the London Symphony Orchestra) is the popular cellist’s first collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra, and a soothing, melodious gem from start to finish with such classics as Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and The Nutcracker Suite, and Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, all interpreted for cello. The 2-LP red vinyl or black vinyl pressing is a must-have for lovers of romantic classical music.

THE CROWN (Season One Soundtrack) By Hans Zimmer, Rupert Gregson-Williams The first pressing of the Season One soundtrack on silver vinyl is so valuable now that any remaining copies are worth about three times the retail price! So it’s a joy that the label has reissued this soundtrack in a limited edition of only 300 numbered gold vinyl, sure to become just as rare and valuable. The score, primarily by Rupert Gregson-Williams personifies the more innocent and romantic aspects of young Elizabeth, and tracks like Limerick, The Anointing and Dressing Down touch the heart and demand repeated listening.

THE LAST EMPEROR By Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Byrne, Cong Su Winner of the 1987 Oscar Award for Best Music. A score that is as lavish as the Academy Award-winning epic by the late Bernardo Bertolucci. The sounds of Imperial China are accompanied by and fused with grand orchestral compositions to deliver a soundtrack that is at times intimate and other times sweeping. Presented on 180 gram audiophile vinyl with an insert with liner notes and photos.

BEAUTY

EDITOR’S PICK “Scent-sational”: KRIGLER Abrakaadabra 221 Perfume 1.7 fl.oz $395 or 3.4 fl.oz $515 There’s something unique and healing about the new fragrance from the celebrated perfumer whose creations have adorned royalty and legendary artists. Inspired by the namesake incantation, this is a unisex scent evoking idyllic vistas and feelings of renewal. Key notes listed are Aldehydes, Italian Bergamot, Indian Pepper, followed by Lily of the Valley, Scottish Hawthorn, and Sandalwood, and finally, Vanilla, Tonka Beans, Peruvian Balm, and White Musk. It’s like nothing you’ve ever experienced before, and like all Krigler scents, a signature for the taking. Angelenos and visitors can stop by their boutique at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills. www.krigler.com

LOUIS VUITTON Nuit de Feu 3.4 fl.oz $360 Created by Master Perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, this is an homage to the timeless appeal of incense, which is infused with smoky oud wood, leather, and soft amber to deliver a distinctly animalic, yet sweet melliferous scent. While it’s ideal for the evening, the soft dry down renders it versatile enough for the daytime if used sparingly. www.louisvuitton.com

FREDERIC MALLE Dominique Ropion – The Promise 1.7 fl.oz $265 or 0.33 fl.oz $78 For those into a more intoxicating Middle Eastern vibe, look no further than this heady gem by nose, Dominic Ropion that blends two precious varieties of rose — rose essence from Bulgaria and rose absolute from Turkey, and enhanced by apple, pink pepper and clove, and a sensuous base of patchouli, cypriol and labdanum. Think nighttime, seduction, mystery. www.saksfifthavenue.com

EDITOR’S PICK “Essential Product”: VUE SHIELD $59 In a dystopian time when protecting yourself mean masking, this is the product we’ve all been waiting for. Designed by Joe Doucet, winner of the Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award as Product Designer, it’s a superbly comfortable and stylish shield that provides full face protection against droplets and splashes, SPF 50 UVA/UVB blocking 99.9% of harmful UV rays, a blue light filter that relieves eye strain from screens, and anti-fog coating. And, to top it all off, it allows you to flash that smile you’ve kept hidden in forever! Use this link to get $20 off! www.vueshield.com

EDITOR’S PICK: “Natural Skincare Line” ZIRI Skincare Bring the hamam home to you. A luxurious and organic skincare line developed and launched by entrepreneur Amine Benameur who wanted to enrich the market with ingredients and methods he’s known since his childhood in Morocco. All the products have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and the ingredients, many of which have been in use for centuries and have proven results, are personally and locally sourced by Benameur. We love that all the products are multi-use so that something like the Moroccan Black Soap, enriched with lemon as a natural exfoliant, can be used not just on the face, but the whole body. Organic, gluten-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

BOTANIC BEAUTY Coconut & Vanilla Massage Candle with Full Spectrum CBD Oil What’s better than enjoying a scented candle except with a massage? This dual-purpose candle is from a black-owned skincare company founded by fashion model Eve Bynum, a proponent of achieving beauty whilst remaining faithful to our biology and the planet. Light the candle for about fifteen minutes then use the melted wax, enriched with beneficial ingredients like coconut and jojoba oils, shea butter, vitamin E, and full spectrum CBD oil to massage that special someone, or yourself. All products are plant-based, vegan, contain no harsh chemicals, and come in sustainable packaging. $44.99 www.botanicbeauty.com

NO, THANK YOU A Mask For Night $85 Take this one to bed at once! You can feel the goodness in this overnight mask from the moment you put it on. Silky, honey-like consistency with an unabashed CBD fragrance, it’s packed with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients like rice protein, camellia oleifera oil, honey, and green tea and coconut waters. Plus it’s hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and natural. www.nty.co

LEONOR GREYL L’Huile de Leonor Greyl (Hair Oil) $ 59 This reformulated iconic hair oil packs in the potency of coconut and mongongo oil to hydrate and regenerate hair like nothing you’ve tried before. Simply apply a capful or two to your hair about 10 minutes before shampooing — or leave on overnight for a more intensive treatment — and see the astonishing results. The product may at times appear congealed due the richness of the ingredients, but running it under hot water does the trick. www.leonorgreyl-usa.com

CRYSTAL HILLS ORGANICS Crystal Love Bath Salts $16 Pampering yourself during this challenging period might just be as crucial as social distancing and masking. Why not release all tensions by enjoying that bath you’ve been meaning to take for god only knows how long! Crystal Hills Organics, located on 10 acres in beautiful Lake Country, British Columbia uses ingredients from their own certified organic farm — fresh flowers and herbs, which are blended these with high-vibration crystals to nourish your skin and soothe your soul. The Crystal Love Bath Salts are made with a blend of salts, rose petals and essential oils, and peace-inducing rose quartz crystals. And yes, they smell divine.