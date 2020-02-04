Cirque du Soleil’s Youthful “Volta” at Dodger Stadium

Cirque du Soleil’s Big Top extravaganza returns to Los Angeles at the Dodger Stadium with its 41st original production boasting a more youthful and adrenaline-fueled theme. Written by composer Anthony Gonzalez of M83, Volta is suffused with the melodious, atmospheric flair of other Cirque shows, but this time the focus is less fantasy and more adventure, focusing on urban street sports and the power of memory.

Mr Wow Photo: Matt Beard Acro Lamp. Photo: Matt Beard The Otaku Double Dutchers. Photo: Matt Beard

Crowd pleasers include the beginning skit featuring the flashy Mr Wow played by Russia’s hilarious Andrey Kislitsin who also brought laughs in a Washing Machines Nightmare segment, and the nail-biting finale, BMX, which elicited palpable gasps.

— GD

Cirque du Soleil’s Volta play through March 8th at Dodger Stadium. Tickets HERE.