HOME & DESIGN: Maison of Hand Brings Global Aesthetic to L.A.

Maison Of Hand’s windswept, whimsical and artisanal-inspired North African designs occupies a new space along the La Brea design corridor in Los Angeles. Exclusive lines from Tunisian artisans punctuate the store’s debut and extend a global attitude showcasing pottery and ceramics, chairs/chaises, desks/tables, consoles, lamps, mirrors, sculpture, and décor. Materials indigenous to North Africa comprise the collections and include handwoven vintage Kilim, braided seagrass, and bulrush, clay, vintage wood, olive branches, palm fibers, as well as metal, marble and gold leaf detailing.

Be sure to check out the exclusive-to-California “Berber” pottery from Tunisia’s Sejnane, recently placed on the preeminent cultural World Heritage List of the UNESCO, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The “Berber” distinction is an ethnic group of indigenous North Africans and the featured antiquities are crafted from the tribe’s women.

— G. Dhalla.

Maison Of Hand is located at 456 S. La Brea Ave. Store hours are 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon – 6:00 p.m.