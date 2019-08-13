PRECIOUS CARGO: Books, Beauty & Vinyl

Photo © Pedro Jarque Krebs. All rights reserved. Page 128/129: Lemur Photo © Pedro Jarque Krebs. All rights reserved. Page 80/81: Lar gibbon Photo © Pedro Jarque Krebs. All rights reserved. Page 16/17: Great white pelican © fragile by Pedro Jarque Krebs, published by teNeues, $ 65, http://www.teneues.com Photo © Pedro Jarque Krebs. All rights reserved. Page 112/113: Giant panda Photo © Pedro Jarque Krebs. All rights reserved. Page 164/165: Domestic sheep

FRAGILE By Pedro Jarque Krebs (teNeues) Krebs has received over a 100 awards, including the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award — and judging from his work in this spectacular book, it’s no wonder. 190 luminous photos pay tribute to the beauty and diversity of animals which are under constant threat, filling us with awe and wonder. By presenting them against a dramatically dark background, Krebs removes all distraction and fosters astonishing intimacy. www.teNeues.com $65

TOUCH ME NOT: A Most Rare Compendium of the Whole Magical Art By Hereward Tilton, Merlin Cox (Fulgur Press) Coming to you from c.1795, this astonishing and unusual book is the full colour facsimile reproduction of an Austrian manuscript compendium of the black magical arts made available for the first time. Psychedelic drug use, animal sacrifice, sigillary body art, masturbation fantasy, names of devils you can conjure…you’re going to have a devil of a time! www.amazon.com $49.95

Lives of the Ancient Egyptians by Toby Wilkinson (Thames & Hudson) Paperback Great Cities Through Travelers’ Eyes by Peter Furtado (Thames & Hudson) Hardcover

GREAT CITIES THROUGH TRAVELLER’S EYES Edited by Peter Furtado (Thames & Hudson) Roam if you want to, but let Marco Polo, Charles Dickens, Gertrude Stein, Graham Greene, Mark Twain, and even Queen Victoria be your guides. Peter Furtado compiles excerpts from the timeless travelogues of iconic personalities in this vivid anthology that’s perfect for a trip or even when you just want to travel virtually from your couch. Damascus, Rio de Janeiro, Rome…it all awaits! www.amazon.com $29.95

LIVES OF THE ANCIENT EGYPTIANS By Toby Wilkinson (Thames & Hudson) The ancient Egyptian world is revealed through one hundred biographies of rulers like the revolutionary monotheists, Akhenaten and Nefertiti, and everyday citizens. Available for the first time in a beautifully rendered paperback, this classic book includes 18 illustrations. www.amazon.com $16.95

Princess D rings- Gold And Gems The Jewels of Marie Helene DeTaillac (Rizzoli) Gold And Gems The Jewels of Marie Helene DeTaillac (Rizzoli) Toi et Moi ring – Gold And Gems The Jewels of Marie Helene DeTaillac (Rizzoli)

GOLD AND GEMS: The Jewels of Marie-Helene de Taillac (Rizzoli New York) Parisian jewelry designer, de Taillac’s creations are known for being uncompromising in the quality of stones, the exquisite artisanship, and the timelessness of the design, which place the stone — not the setting — in focus. This is the designer’s first book, also meticulously designed so that each chapter features a different-hued text to complement her colorful treasure. www.amazon.com $85

CARPENTERS Collected (Music on Vinyl) 2 LP, 180g, Gatefold The classic sound of the Carpenters has never sounded better, more resonant than in this limited edition compilation presented in stunning 2 red 180g vinyl records with a gatefold sleeve, 4 page booklet, and of course, that sturdy PVC protective sleeve that MOV is known for. Hits like Superstar, Rainy Days and Mondays, and some of Karen’s solo songs are all here in the whisper-quiet record. Act fast. Only 3,0000 individually numbered copies available. www.amazon.com $30.30

TOLKIEN (Original Soundtrack) By Thomas Newman (Music on Vinyl) Limited Edition of 500 Numbered Copies, 180g Black Marbled Vinyl that’s as much a pleasure to look at as to listen to. The score is ambient, moody, and consistent, and Newman’s signature sound, which you’ve heard in earlier scores like The Shawshank Redemption (also available from this label) and Six Feet Under peeks through nicely. Includes a 4 page booklet and the sturdy MOV PVC protective sleeve. www.amazon.com $29.98

GOOD OMENS (Original Soundtrack) By David Arnold (Silva Screen) 2 Records on “Heavenly Blue” and “Hellish Red” vinyl Composer, David Arnold, whose scores for the Bond movies have been delightfully reminiscent of the late John Barry, delivers a rolicking soundtrack for this TV miniseries. Contains a whopping 62 tracks and includes Tori Amos’s “A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square” About $40 www.SilvaScreen.com

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US (Original Soundtrack) By Ramin Djawadi (Lakeshore Records) The composer, popular for his Game of Thrones soundtracks, dials it down and delivers a beautiful, piano-laden romantic score that’s a pleasure to listen to from start to finish. Presented in 2 black “Audiophile” records which require no track-skipping. www.LakeshoreRecords.com $27.98

DIANA KRALL Live in Paris Two-Disc 180g Reissue (Verve) Jazz chanteuse, Diana Krall has never sounded more poignant, more lush, than in this live concert which has been reissued on two records. The mastering is impeccable, bringing Krall into intimately your living room, and while there’s no gatefold and the covers are pretty basic, the records are super clean and quiet. Best of all, they’re priced reasonably and a good alternative to the pricier ORG 45rpm editions which do come with the trappings. www.amazon.com $24

LIMITED EDITION Goutal Paris Petite Cherie Art of Flower Gel Rollerball Designed by Ellie Mac, the limited edition bottle is adorned with a couture patch embroidered with colorful flowers that brings an enchanted garden to life. Notes of Bulgarian Rose Essence, Peony, Blackcurrant, Raspberry, Pink Pepper, Woody Cedar, Patchouli, and White Musk make this a versatile fragrance for any age group. And the potency and portability is unbeatable. www.goutalparis.com $55

Budget Beauty Pick: AVON ANEW Vitamin C Bundle – Brightening Serum, Warming Peel, Vitamin C Antioxidant Lip Treatment Not your grandmother’s Avon. The Anew line is an affordable option for anyone who wants the potency of rejuvenating Vitamin C without breaking the bank. The Vitamin C serum boasts a 10% concentration and is boosted by the exfoliating Warming Peel, and Lip Treatment. The serum, even by itself, is clinically proven to brighten skin after the first use by up to 44% and it’s oil-free, non-comedown is, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested. Serum $44 Warming Peel $27 Lip Treatment www.avon.com $14