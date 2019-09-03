On the Radar: Singer-Songwriter, Asher Knight

Get to know Asher Knight, the 21-year-old precocious singer-songwriter from Bradford, England, who’s nearing 1 million Spotify followers and has been streamed more than 350,000 times.

INDULGE: What inspired you to pursue a career in music?

AK: I never intended to pursue music. I was studying performing arts at school and my teacher in a class gave me no option but to sing, so I got up and sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley. From that moment on, I only wanted to sing.

INDULGE: Your first memory of music? Your inspirations?

AK: Watching Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, but also hearing my parents play music around the house during parties. A song that really changed my view on music was Beyoncé’s “Run the World.” I have grown up my whole life around strong women and am inspired by them everyday, like my mentor CeCe Sammy who runs her own business is a good example of women empowerment. Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Ronan Keating are all inspirations.

INDULGE:Who would you want to collaborate with?

AK: Beyoncé. She is incredible and it would be amazing just to hang out and record a song.

INDULGE: You’ve plenty of time, but what’s on your young bucket list?

AK: I would love to visit more states in America and watch an American football game.

INDULGE: Any tips for aspiring singers? What do you do to take care of your voice?

AK: I warm up each day, and make sure I drink plenty of water, usually aiming for a minimum of 3 liters.

INDULGE: What do you do for enjoyment?

AK: Many things, from walks, museums to go carting and anything competitive. I also really enjoy just staying in and watching a Netflix series or shows on Amazon.

Follow Asher Knight on Twitter and Facebook. Hear him on Spotify.