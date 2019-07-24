Concern Foundation Fights Cancer with their California Dreamin’ Block Party

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, the Concern Foundation held its 45th Annual Block Party honoring the Carroll Family for their contribution towards the Foundation. Excited Angelenos traversed through LA traffic to the Paramount Studios Backlot to partake in this extraordinary cornucopia of cuisine, wine & spirits from over 75 high-end purveyors, and entertainment by the Tom Nolan Band.

The Carroll Family. Photo: Sandi Margolis GYU—KAKU Japanese BBQ. Photo: Sandi Margolis STK Los Angeles. Photo: Sandi Margolis Paramount Backlot. Photo: Sandi Margolis The Tom Nolan Band. Photo: Sandi Margolis

Restaurants included STK Los Angeles, Factor’s Famous Deli (famous for their pastrami), Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Fogo de Chao, Stonefire Grill, Ocean Prime Beverly Hills, Pink’s Famous Hot Dogs, Maria’s Italian Kitchen, Jayde’s, Bistro Jolie, and more. Wine and spirits were catered by Tito’s Homemade Vodka, Ascension Cellars, Dusty Nabor Wines, Buzz Box, Asahi Beer U.S.A, and Don Francisco Coffee among others.

Every year, Concern Foundation outdoes itself with this annual block party. Last year, the Foundation raised over $1.8 million dollars towards cancer research. They are sure to surpass that amount this year. For more information on the Concern Foundation Block Party and to contribute to cancer research, please go to: www.ConcernFoundation.org

— Sandi Margolis