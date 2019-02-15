PRECIOUS CARGO: Best of Books + More

Mia Farrow and Roman Polanski. This Is No Dream: Making Rosemary’s Baby by James Munn. Photos by Bob Willoughby.

CHASING LIGHT by Stefan Forster (teNeues) The astonishing architecture of nature takes center stage in this beautiful collection of vivid photos by Forster who was one of the pioneers to use state-of-the-art quadcopter drones to capture mountain ranges, icebergs, rock formations, deserts, caves, and more. The images are kinetic with color, texture and perspective, depicting man’s insignificance against the majesty of nature. $55 www.teNeues.com

This is No Dream – Making Rosemary’s Baby by James Munn, Bob Willoughby This Is No Dream: Making Rosemary’s Baby by James Munn. Photos by Bob Willoughby.

THIS IS NO DREAM – Making Rosemary’s Baby by James Munn, Bob Willoughby (RAP) Polanski fans and movie buffs will appreciate this in-depth exploration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the cult classic horror movie. The book is packed with photos by veteran set photographer, Willoughby, invaluable anecdotes, and behind-the-scenes revelations charting the project’s journey from Ira Levin’s bestselling book to the Polanski movie. $49.95 www.amazon.com

Coloratura: High Jewelry and Precious Objects by Cartier by Francois Chaille (Flammarion)

COLORATURA: High Jewelry and Precious Objects by Cartier by Francois Chaille (Flammarion) Celebrating the prestige house’s new collection of high jewelry and precious objects, this sumptuous book packs photographs (both contemporary and period) that mesmerize with their dazzling color, jaw-dropping opulence, and kinetic setting. A tome that sets the imagination ablaze. $125 www.amazon.com

Photo © 2018 Richard Fischer. All rights reserved. http://www.richardfischer.org © A Tribute to Flowers – Plants under Pressure by Richard Fischer, published by teNeues Photo © 2018 Richard Fischer. All rights reserved. http://www.richardfischer.org

A TRIBUTE TO FLOWERS: Plants Under Pressure by Richard Fischer (teNeues) Regarded as an ambassador to flowers, Manila-born photographer, Richard Fischer delivers a photographic love letter containing his best selection from a 15-year portfolio that reveals not just their spellbinding beauty in startling detail, but also their fragility and uniqueness. $55 www.teNeues.com

Dreyer’s English by Benjamin Dreyer Saving Mona Lisa by Gerri Chanel

DREYER’S ENGLISH: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style by Benjamin Dreyer (Random House) When the esteemed house’s copy chief dishes advice, you listen. Is it Phyllis’ or Phyllis’s cat? Is that comma in the right spot? Are you really going to use ‘very’ in that sentence? It’s all so humorously conveyed, but you still end up second-guessing everything you’ve written, and are all the better for it. An invaluable guide for writers and stalwarts of the language. Wait a minute…did we write this correctly? $25 www.amazon.com

SAVING MONA LISA: The Battle to Protect the Louvre and it’s Treasures from the Nazis by Gerri Chanel The biggest evacuation of art and antiquities in history took place in 1939 before the Germans approached Paris to occupy the city as well as plunder the Louvre for the benefit of Hitler’s Furhermuseum. This book, peppered with over a 100 photographs, is a fascinating account of the heroic efforts to save not just the Mona Lisa, but also other masterpieces from Hitler’s henchmen. $27.95 www.amazon.com

Drinkmate Spritzer Miss Bud’s Hemp Eye Serum

DRINKMATE SPRITZER Put the fizz wherever you want it! This portable spritzer can carbonate anything you want – water, iced tea, juice, even wine and cocktails. It’s requires no counter space, is easy to clean and store-away, and comes with two CO2 cartridges that can spritz up to about 32 bottles. The possibilities are endless. Homemade champagne anyone? $79 www.idrinkproducts.com

MISS BUD’S HEMP UNDER EYE OIL, SERUM Harness the power of hemp for a cruelty-free, totally safe, organic beauty treatment. Both the under eye oil and serum are aimed at restoring a youthful look to your eyes by moisturizing skin, reducing the appearance puffiness, dark circles, eye bags, fine lines and sogginess around the eyes. $19.99 www.amazon.com