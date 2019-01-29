Stars Shine at LA Art Show Opening Gala

On Wednesday, January 23, 2019, Hollywood stars joined thousands of VIP’s, art collectors and invited media for the 24th annual LA Art Show Opening Night Gala featuring over 120 galleries from 18 countries, and held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in DTLA. For the 5th year in a row, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital was the beneficiary of this star studded event and all proceeds from the sale of Patron and Vanguard tickets and 15% of Friends tickets went directly to the charity. St Jude has helped thousands of children battle cancer without taking one dollar from families. Their sole mission is: Finding cures. Saving children.

Mini Yoshino. Photo: Sandi Margolis Punk Buddah by Metis Atash. Photo: Sandi Margolis Jimi Hendrix by Kazahiro Tsuji. Photo: Sandi Margolis

In the St Jude Patron Reception area, British actress Kate Beckinsale served as official Host for the evening giving a very enthusiastic speech on St Jude’s mission. Singer and art collector extraordinaire Gavin Rossdale, served as Art Ambassador discussing how art can save lives. These two illustrious stars were joined by St Jude patient families, past host Emma Roberts, Brigitte Nielsen, Lance Bass, Amy Smart, Joe Manganiello, Perrey Reeves, Joanna Garcia Swisher, Barry Sloane and many other celebrities who came to support this wonderful cause. Some of the stars of the art world included Kazuhiro Tsuji, Camille Rose Garcia, Jasmine Becket-Griffiths, Brittany Palmer among others.

Amy Smart at LA Art Show Gala 2019. Photo: Birdman Brigitte Nielson. Photo: Birdman Dr. Drew. Photo: Birdman Lance Bass of NSYNC and Scott Diament. Photo: Birdman

The Patron Reception featured mouth watering cuisine by James Beard nominated chef Jeffrey Nimer of Haute Chefs LA, tuna tartare tacos from Executive Chef Nick Shipp of The Upper West Restaurant, decadent desserts from celebrated local chefs Valerie Gordon and Shannon Swindle and coffee drinks by NESPRESSO. Attendees also enjoyed a cornucopia of delectable bites from over 20 select LA restaurants including PINKS Hot Dogs who always supports the charity. In addition to wining, dining and perusing the art, there were live performances and installations throughout the evening including a live painting exhibit by Saber, two performances by Sarah Trouche, and a sculpting demo by Ichitaka Kamiji.

For more information on the LA Art Show, please go to: www.LAArtShow.com.

— Sandi Margolis