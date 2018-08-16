Goodbye, Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, died from advanced pancreatic cancer on Thursday at 9:50 A.M. at her home in Detroit. She was 76.

Known for her rendition of the Otis Redding song, “Respect” which became her signature, and a rousing anthem for feminism and equality, the prolific singer blended gospel and pop. She recorded more than 42 studio albums, scored 100 singles in the Billboard charts (17 Top 10 pop singles and 20 No. 1 R&B hits), and received 18 Grammy Awards.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds,” Franklin’s family said.