PRECIOUS CARGO: Summer Beauty Edition 2018

ART OF SHAVING Bergamot & Neroli Shaving Cream & Oil Little comes close to the quality of this brand’s rich, luxurious products and their latest is no exception. Perfect for summer is their blend of citrus and floral notes in a coconut and glycerine-based cream that makes the razor glide and leaves skin conditioned. Pair this up with the pre shave oil for an added boost. A little goes a long way. $25 www.theartofshaving.com

LA MER The Brilliance Brightening Facial A 2-step cotton mask that delivers benefits in just 8 minutes. Over time, it helps diminish the look of dark spots and even skin tone. Skin looks more refined, polished and luminous. A soothing Infusion Primer prepares skin for the brightening benefits of the sheet mask itself. $250 for 6 masks https://www.cremedelamer.com/

KORRES 15% Wild Rose Spotless Serum Think of this rich serum, loaded with Vitamin C and blended with wild rose oil as an eraser for discoloration and pesky spots. Can be applied on the face and neck to diminish the look of uneven skin tone while providing maximum moisture. While ideal for all skin types, oilier skins can also try a few drops mixed with your favorite toner. $75 https://www.korresusa.com/home

CLE DE PEAU BEAUTÉ LA CRÈME It may be considered one of the most expensive moisturizers in the world, but just a little dab imparts stunning benefits. Precious silk and pearl elements combat multiple signs of aging including diminishing the look of fine lines and giving skin a firmer, more resilient appearance, and reducing visible sagging. $535 https://www.cledepeaubeaute.com/

IMAGE SKINCARE Prevention 30+ Broad Spectrum Don’t be fooled into thinking that just because it feels lightweight and sheer, this protector doesn’t have the muscle. This broad spectrum UVA/UVB hydration is an essential step in your summer skincare regiment, and what’s best is that it’s free of parabens, and perfect for dry, redness-prone and sensitive skin types. $39 https://imageskincare.com/

WUNDER2 PERFECT SELFIE HD PHOTO FINISHING POWDER Why rely on photo apps when you can use this portable setting powder to minimize pores, and make your skin look mattified, smooth and retouched? It’s paraben-free, oil-free & universal in shade, so pat it on and get ready for your close-up in under 2 minutes! Also available in a bronzing version. $22 www.amazon.com

SAJE DIFFUSERS: Goddess, Embrace, Bloom. And because feeling beautiful also means enhancing your surrounding, we’ve picked this romantic trio from Saje whose blends use pure essential oils that impart clean, natural smelling fragrances. Goddess is sensual and floral, Embrace dares to take the floral into spicy, and Bloom is sweet and earthy. Prices range per product. differ https://www.saje.com/home/