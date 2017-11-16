PRECIOUS CARGO: Books & Beauty

MIRROR MIRROR…

LA PRAIRIE White Caviar Illuminating Serum A jewel in the crown of skincare. This ultra-luxurious, stupendously effective serum loaded with golden caviar extract, targets multiple concerns simultaneously — increase firmness, diminish age spots and surface darkness, and even prevent future damage. A little goes a long way (just one or two drops), to obtain the phenomenal results, after which there’ll be no going back. $520 www.laprairie.com

DR. BRANDT No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel Whether you want the magic to happen within minutes or are thinking more long term results, this mighty gel provides a tightening sensation upon application to tackle the dark circles and puffiness. Also ideal for use under makeup/concealer so you can be ready for those selfies and red carpet moments. $42 www.drbrandtskincare.com

ILUMA Intense Brightening Eye Creme Clean up those windows to the soul with this ultra-hydrating cream loaded with plant stem cell so you can say goodbye to dark circles, wrinkles and puffiness. It’s strong enough to pamper your skin for up to 48 hours, but feels light and is suitable even for sensitive skin. $64 www.imageskincare.com

NEWA This compact, travel friendly gadget and 60-Day supply of Activator Gel tightens and lifts your jawline, cheeks and crows feet area with its patented 3Deep Technology by restoring and maintaining collagen. It’s one of the strongest clinically-validated, at-home, pain-free devices on the market and 90% of users have reported results in less than 1 month. It’s a great alternative to injections, peels and surgical procedures, but can also be used to maintain those results and maximize intervals between treatments. $450 www.trynewa.com

CALIPHATE The History of an Idea By Hugh Kennedy (Basic Books) Kennedy’s thoroughly accessible, insightful book is an exploration of an idea that has become controversial, but which has always carried varied interpretations and meanings throughout history. A sweeping, timely, thought-provoking book. $27.99 www.amazon.com

SIGNIFICANT FIGURES The Lives and Works of Great Mathematicians By Ian Stewart (Basic Books) An acclaimed mathematician himself, Stewart pays his respects to twenty five of his predecessors like Archimedes to Al-Khwarizmi (the creator of Algebra) who are introduced in concise and impressively informative biographies. $28 www.amazon.com

TINA BARNEY By Tina Barney (Rizzoli) A stunning, hefty tome that encapsulates Barney’s almost four decades-long career in capturing American life. Her large-scale color photography are already part of the permanent collection of several institutions like the MOMA, the Whitney, and LACMA, and this fitting tribute conveys the scope in the most intimate way possible. $100 www.amazon.com

LEONARDO DA VINCI By Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster) After his wildly successful biographies on Steve Jobs and Einstein, Isaacson now serves up a magnificent tome on the life of the Renaissance genius whose paintings, The Last Supper and the Mona Lisa, are the two most famous paintings in history. But Leonardo was so much more than that, and in this biography, which gleans from his notebooks, we meet not only the artist, but also the scientist and innovator. Engaging, insightful, and inspiring. $35 www.amazon.com

— GD