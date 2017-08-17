Resort to This: Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, Kenya

Savvy travelers know that a pit stop in Mombasa to enjoy the pristine white beaches is de rigueur when going to Kenya. And as far as beach resorts fringing the Indian Ocean are concerned, the sprawling Sarova Whitesands is a jewel of the coastline. Its a world class resort which boasts of over three hundred rooms and multiple restaurants, bars, swimming pools, and fully-equipped fitness center and spa, and yet, manages to feel intimate.

Favorite spots to eat are the al-fresco Lido Seafood Grill where prawns, crab and arm-length barbecued lobsters are served up fresh while enjoying the warm ocean breeze and azure waters, and the Pavilions Restaurant, where staggering buffets of continental, African and Indian cuisine flow to live-band music during lunch and dinner.

It’s no wonder that the resort is the recipient of the 2017 World Luxury Spa Awards since the Tulia Spa which also has massage rooms set up in charming thatched roof “bandas” facing the beach, offers top-notch Ayurvedic treatments like the Shirodhara head massage with oils and a Kenyan-inspired coffee grounds body scrub. The luxurious accommodations range from the standard garden facing rooms that feel Edenic to the stunning ocean-front rooms and suites that will make you never want to leave your tranquil haven.

If a safari is on your bucket list, be assured that the resort can also make all the necessary arrangements and even has properties like the Sarova Salt Lick Lodge in nearby Tsavo that are part of the hotel group to make things convenient. The resort does get booked up well in advance so plan accordingly.

— GD

Sarova Whitesands can be reached at centralreservations@sarovahotels.com