Opening Night: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

L-R: Maria Elena Ramirez as Siobhan, Gene Gillette as Ed (rear) and Adam Langdon as Christopher Boone in the touring production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." Photo: Joan Marcus
Center Theatre Group LA presented the The National Theater Production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown L.A. on August 3rd. It was adapted from Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel by Simon Stephens, who won a Tony Award, and is directed by Tony-Award winner, Marianne Elliot (“War Horse” and “Angels in America”).
You can catch the show through September 10th and purchase tickets here.
Filipe Valle Costa from FX’s “Snowfall.”
Wilson Cruz from “Star Trek: Discovery”
(L) Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla – Author, Filmmaker
Vincent Rodriguez III from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Sydelle Noel from Netflix’s “Glow”
