Opening Night: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

L-R: Maria Elena Ramirez as Siobhan, Gene Gillette as Ed (rear) and Adam Langdon as Christopher Boone in the touring production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." Photo: Joan Marcus

Center Theatre Group LA presented the The National Theater Production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown L.A. on August 3rd. It was adapted from Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel by Simon Stephens, who won a Tony Award, and is directed by Tony-Award winner, Marianne Elliot (“War Horse” and “Angels in America”).

You can catch the show through September 10th and purchase tickets here.