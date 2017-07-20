The Wallace: Sharing Laughter and Plates

Finding a restaurant that delivers on plate and in ambiance is harder than one might think. At The Wallace, with its subversively funny, upside down chair logo, everything comes out on top, thanks to Executive Chef, Joel Miller, the exceptionally warm staff helmed by General Manager, Brian Phu, and of course, the delightfully convivial atmosphere — neighborhood casual with a touch of elegance.



The room is spacious and airy, and boasts a sprawling bar where mixology magic takes place, and at the other end, an open kitchen of passionately involved cooks sending out seasonal California cuisine. If you’re fortunate enough to have Marco Scola as your server, it would be wise to let him make the menu selections for you. Start with the excellent drinks, especially the “Avocado is Extra” pisco cocktail, which is creamy and floral with a touch of spice, and the “a/s/l” which achieves a perfect balance of sweet and savory thanks to the addition of sesame oil to the honey-sweetened gin.



All plates are meant to be shared so you should order at least a couple of plates per person. There’s a healthy selection of vegetarian dishes of which the grilled cauliflower is a favorite. In the “Jarred” section of the menu, we recommend the Chicken Liver Mousse with balsamic onions, and the Flatbread which comes with a trio of spreads including an herbaceous bacon marmalade. From the “Sea”, pick the Soft Shell Crab, coated in crunchy cornflake crust and hot spice; it’s easy to pluck off and enjoy even as an appetizer. Hands down the best thing on the menu is the Striped Bass with its crispy skin and sumptuous, meaty flesh, offering a breathtaking explosion of flavors and texture.

— Ghalib Dhalla

The Wallace 3833 Main Street Culver City, CA 90232 Phone: 310.202.6400 Make reservations here.