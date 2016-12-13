PRECIOUS CARGO: The Generous Santa Edition

Things you can, but shouldn’t do without…

IOLITE TABLE LAMP From the Jean-Louis Deniot Collection. A unique lamp that is also a timeless sculpture. Available in antique bronze or polished brass, this Italian lamp exudes a warm glow through the alabaster disc. 27 inches tall. $4,295 www.bakerfurniture.com



JIMMY CHOO CAPSULE COLLECTION Cinderella would have regretted not being specific in her appeal had she seen these beauties. The collection, embellished with Swarovsky crystals features three variations under the creative control of director Sandra Choi. $4,495 www.us.jimmychoo.com



SAINT LAURENT HEART-SHAPED FUR CAPE You’ve probably already seen Rihanna sport this around like a big red puff, so if you think you can pull it off, maybe worrying about getting splashed with red paint won’t be a problem. Oversized with a collarless open front and heart shaped silhouette. $15,500 www.neimanmarcus.com



DENNIS HOPPER RECORDS If only we’d known they’d be worth this much some day, we’d have saved them from the garage sale. Actor and artist, Dennis Hopper collected a lot of records over his lifetime, along with handwritten notes from the various artists and also several unreleased records. Portion of the proceeds to benefit the New Mexico Community Foundation. $150,000 for 110 record titles at www.modaoperandi.com



COMMON PROJECTS ORIGINAL ACHILLES LEATHER SNEAKERS Versatile enough to be work with jeans or bring some edge to your suit, the simple yet elegant sneakers are always selling out. Made in Italy and available in White, Black or Blue (that’s if you can get your hands on them before they sell out yet again!) $415 www.barneys.com



CARTIER SANTOS DE CARTIER PEN You’ll never hold a Bic again after this sumptuous pen, plated in palladium (comparable to platinum) lands in your hands. Comes with the signature logo etched into a filigree around the pen and delivered in a the renowned red storage box. $390 www.cartier.com





JOHN WALKER & SONS PRIVATE COLLECTION 2016 The third annual, limited release is another master class from Master Blender, Jim Beveridge, mixing rare single grain Scotch whiskies from five Johnnie Walker distilleries, four of which are now silent. Only 8,888 individually numbered decanters available. About $800 www.johnniewalker.com