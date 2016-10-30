LA OPERA Off Grand: Spooks and Treats with Nosferatu

There can be no better way to kick off Halloween than to watch the first major vampire movie ever made to the accompaniment of a live orchestra in a historical theater built in the 1920s and then shake it up on the dance floor in your full costume regalia. That’s probably why LA Opera Off Grand‘s annual Halloween extravaganza is a sold out affair every year. On Saturday, October 29th, ticket holders were treated to the F.W. Murnau’s classic silent film, Nosferatu at the spectacular Ace Theatre in downtown Los Angeles with a live score by the LA Opera Orchestra.

Matthew Aucoin, who composed the original music, says, “My score is a collage – a Frankenstein monster, if you will – of orchestral and operatic music both by Second Viennese School composers and by earlier composers in that tradition.” The results, enhanced by Soprano Liv Redpath, were breathtaking – at times sweeping and poignant and at other times elementary but macabre.

The LA Opera Off Grand was created “to help support the company’s mission to embody the diversity, pioneering spirit and artistic sensibility unique to Los Angeles.” Saturday’s screening-cum-party was a shinning example of their success in this endeavor.

— Ghalib Dhalla.