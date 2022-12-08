PRECIOUS CARGO Books, Beauty, Vinyl

BEAUTY

La Prairie Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait

LA PRAIRIE Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait The latest anti-aging weapon from the esteemed skincare line’s arsenal may yet be one of its best. The serum actually targets vertical lines by strengthening and redensifying the skin ligaments in your face. The consistency is rich, but sleek enough to glissade over skin like an expert dancer, allowing for just a little to go a long way (which is especially appealing considering the price). Comes in the signature Bauhaus-inspired cobalt blue glass vial, which will fit in nicely with your other La Prairie products like a jewel in the crown. $820 for 20 ml / 0.68 oz www.laprairie.com

LE DOMAINE The Serum The brainchild of Brad Pitt and his partner, Marc Perrin, a fifth-generation winemaker, this unique serum boasts high concentrations of proprietary GSM10 and ProGR3 — two of Le Domaine’s exclusive patented active compounds, which have revealed some impressive clinical results when it comes to reducing oxidative stress and slowing down the signs of skin aging. Pitt was involved in every step of Le Domaine’s development, from choosing the name to devising the package design to testing every product for over a year. The serum makes your skin feel instantly hydrated and remarkably smoother without any of that greasy, shiny appearance. $385 www.le-domaine.com

VINYL

MINA In Studio 2001–2021 (PDU) An extremely rare treat for the Italian diva’s fans, this collection of recordings are only currently available on this double 180 gram audiophile vinyl set from the PDU label in a gorgeous package that can be shipped worldwide. The selection of songs focus on the singer’s ballad and jazz style with outstanding versions of the classic, Accarezzame, Ill Wind, and Come Hai Fatto. About $70 www.pdumusic.com

1883 Original Series Soundtrack By Brian Tyler, Breton Vivian (MOV) The Yellowstone prequel gets a stunning vinyl release featuring melodious, sweeping music that is just as enjoyable to listen to on its own as it is to conjure the series. Tyler and Vivian’s themes resonate with leitmotifs which linger with you and make you crave relistening. Presented here in 180 gram gold & black marbled vinyl in a limited edition of only 500 copies, this will be a treasure for fans of traditional, moody scores. In Tyler’s own words, the music needed to convey “struggle, heartbreak, beauty, pain, love, stoicism, sorrow, and resilience.” It does all that and more. About $30 www.musiconvinyl.com

KILLING ZOE Original Soundtrack By Tomandandy (MOV) Tomandandy, AKA Thomas Hajdu and Andy Milburn, are the duo best known for horror scores like The Hills Have Eyes and The Strangers and collaborations with the likes of Lou Reed, David Byrne, and U2. For Tarantino’s bank heist movie, they created what has become a cult soundtrack featuring some tracks that were not even included in the film, or were completely remixed for the album to achieve a “sonic perfection.” Think of this not just as a faithful soundtrack, but one inspired by the film. Presented in a limited edition of 2000 individually numbered copies on flaming coloured vinyl. About $30 www.musiconvinyl.com

ONE FROM THE HEART Original Soundtrack By Tom Waits and Crystal Gayle Waits and Gayle teamed up for an album of solos and duets for the 1982 romantic drama co-written and directed by the legendary, Francis Ford Coppola. The music is sumptuously romantic and jazzy, simply tailor made for that “late night” tactile vinyl experience from beginning to end. No wonder it was nominated for an Academy award for Original Music score. This 40th anniversary edition is presented in 2,500 individually numbered copies on translucent pink coloured vinyl, and is a must-have whether you’ve seen the movie or not. Coppola fans be on the lookout for a limited edition of The Godfather III soon to be released by the same label. About $30 www.musiconvinyl.com

Toots Thielemans – Two Generations The virtuoso from Belgium is renowned not just for his jazz harmonica melodies, but also his collaborations with film composers like John Williams (Cinderella Liberty), and jazz legends Sarah Vaughan, Bill Evans, and Elis Regina. This reissued album, recorded in 1974 with guitarist Philip Catherine, pianist Joachim Kuhn and other session musicians, commemorates Timeless Records 45th Anniversary Jazz Series, and is available as a limited edition of 750 individually numbered copies on white coloured vinyl. The selections will especially appeal to fans on Thielemans’s more upbeat jazz, but also include such ballads as the classic, Bluesette, Inner Journey, and a bossa nova-tinged Why Did I Choose You. About $29 www.amazon.com

BOOKS

Sunset Blvd – Stroheim, Holen. MPTV Images Film Noir Portraits Mildred Pierce – Joan Crawford. MPTV Images Lady from Shanghai – Welles, Hayworth. MPTV Images

FILM NOIR PORTRAITS By Tony Nourmand, Paul Duncan (Reel Art Press) Think of this sumptuous book not just as an homage to the genre, but a valuable catalogue for which essential noir movies to enjoy. Packed with stunning photographs from 1940s and 1950s taken from the collection of MPTV, one of the world’s most exclusive archives of entertainment photography. Featuring legendary stars like Rita Hayworth, Orson Welles, Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Barbara Stanwyck, Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Gene Tierney, Burt Lancaster, Ava Gardner, Jack Palance, and Joan Crawford. $59.95 www.reelartpress.com

Dolly Parton Kaws and Drake Ellsworth Kelly

W FIFTY YEARS FIFTY STORIES By Sara Moonves (Rizzoli) Since its founding in 1972, W has worked with the world’s best photographers and writers, celebrating their most ambitious and creative work. Here’s an insider’s peek into the top echelons of the world of style including “One for the Ages,” by Steven Klein, in which the model Amber Valletta is seen aging over the course of a century; hallucinatory photographs by Tim Walker of Tilda Swinton bringing to life eccentric historical characters; an art project by the artist Richard Prince, in which he both comments on and appropriates celebrity imagery; and exclusive shoots of pop culture icons like Dolly Parton. $75 www.amazon.com

Letter from Lucian Freud to Felicity Hellaby, late October or November 1943. Private Collection. © The Lucian Freud Archive. All Rights Reserved 2022/Bridgeman Images Book cover image Courtesy of Thames & Hudson Lucian Freud in his studio at Delamere Terrace with The Painter’s Room on the easel, July/August 1944. Private Collection. © The Lucian Freud Archive. All Rights Reserved 2022/Bridgeman Images Postcard from Lucian Freud to John Craxton, 5 April 1943. The John Craxton Estate. © The Lucian Freud Archive. All Rights Reserved 2022/Bridgeman Images

LOVE LUCIAN The Letters of Lucian Freud 1939-1954 (Thames & Hudson) Though Lucian Freud’s reputation as one of the greatest painters of the twentieth century has continued to grow with his inimitable large-scale paintings of human figures hanging in museums worldwide, his voice has often remained muted. This book gives us reproductions of the young artist’s work and illustrated letters (accompanied by insightful commentary) gathered with the endorsement of the Freud estate, from both private collections and public archives, and offer an intimate glimpse of the artist’s personality and creative practice. $95 www.amazon.com

Phillipe in Fall / Winter 2017. Photo: Andrew Boyle Gigi Hadid. Photo: Rayan Ayash Gigi Gorgeous. Photo: Caroline Cuse

THE BLONDS: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy By David And Phillipe Blond et al. (Rizzoli) $65 The Blonds is an invitation to designer Phillipe Blond and creative director David Blond’s inclusive, wild, and high-octane world. Their first book, as riotous as the brand’s legendary New York Fashion Week shows, unfolds in several acts, starting with an introduction to Phillipe and David, detailing their inspirations and how they built their rebellious brand over the last two decades. A chapter on their legendary runway shows includes details of their most iconic looks. $65 www.amazon.com

A RETURN TO IRELAND By Judith McLoughlin (Hatherleigh) Good luck keeping yourself out of the kitchen once you get your hands on this exceptional, bestselling cookbook showcasing fresh, innovative food and drink recipes which celebrate Irish-American heritage. Featuring over 100 recipes celebrating Irish-American heritage including Paddy’s Potato and Leek Soup with Chive Puree, Beef and Oyster Pie, Connemara Mountain Lamb with Mixed Carrots and Rosemary Jus, Cead Mile Failte Kale Dip, Oaty Apple Crumble with Pouring Cream, Loin of Bacon with Crispy Cabbage and more. $30 www.amazon.com

Azzedine Alaïa, rue de Bellechasse, 1987. Photograph by Jean-François Jonvelle. Leila Menchari and Azzedine Alaïa, rue de Bellechasse, 1967. Photograph by Jean-Pierre Ronzel. Azzedine Alaïa and Pat Cleveland. Photograph by Jean-François Jonvelle.

ALAÏA AFORE ALAÏA By Carla Sozzani (Rizzoli) Edited by the fashion genius’s closest friend, Sozzani, this new volume pays homage to his evolution and presents an unprecedented, never-before-seen view into his early life and career, from his native Tunisia and 1956 arrival in Paris to his breakthrough 1982 New York show. Chronological chapters depict a designer devoted to his work while enjoying friendships with such individuals as Arletty, Louise de Vilmorin, César, Andrée Putman, and Thierry Mugler. Quotes by Alaïa accompany gorgeous photographs of iconic dresses and lesser-known designs. $95 www.amazon.com

Pink Lake Geometry, Heroiske, Kherson region © Yevhen Samuchenko Red Walk, Odesa region © Yevhen Samuchenko Lost in the White Rocks, Arbuzyn Canyon, Mykolaiv region © Yevhen Samuchenko

THE BEAUTY OF UKRAINE Landscape Photography By Yevhen Samuchenko & Lucia Bondar (teNeues) Considering the harrowing situation in Ukraine today, this book is all the more poignant for its beauty. It’s a haunting declaration of love by the young, award-winning Ukrainian photographer, Samuchenko to his homeland, showing the beauty, diversity, and richness of color of the Ukrainian landscape shot from above. $70 www.teNeues.com

Blue Black Boy. From the series Untitled (Colored People) Some Said You Were the Spitting Image of Evil. From the series From here I saw what happened and I cried. The Edge of Time – Ancient Rome. From the series Roaming

Carrie Mae Weems: A Great Turn in the Possible by Carrie Mae Weems (D.A.P./Fundación MAPFRE) Weems is considered one of the most influential American artists working today, creating arresting photographic essays around family, race, gender, sexism, class and the consequences of power for more than four decades. This volume is the most thorough monograph of her work, and includes Weems’ earliest series, such as Family Pictures and Stories, the legendary Kitchen Table Series, and other critically acclaimed works such as Ain’t Jokin’, Colored People, From Here I Saw What Happened and I Cried, and the Obama Project. $75 www.amazon.com

Screaming Head Andrea Bowers Gettin It Done –

HENRY TAYLOR: B SIDE By Bennett Simpson et al. (DelMonico Books / The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles) Taylor’s work in painting, sculpture and installation are celebrated in this comprehensive official catalogue marking his retrospective at MoCA LA: Henry Taylor creates a grand pageant of contemporary Black life in America. Featuring more than 150 of his works including drawings, sculpture, and “painted objects” on cigarette packs, beer crates, cereal boxes, and more. His portraits of famous people and even friends and family members capture Black life in America in settings both mundane and extraordinary. $60 www.amazon.com

Tree of Knowledge, No. 1, Hilma af Klint, 1913–1915 Credit: © Courtesy of the Hilma af Klint Foundation – Photo: Moderna Museet- Stockholm Mandelbrot set, initial image of zoom sequence, Wolfgang Beyer with the program Ultra Fractal 3, 2013 Credit: Courtesy Wolfgang Beyer ‘Comet with Sword’ from Das Wunderzeichenbuch (The Book of Miracles), 1552 Credit: The Book of Miracles

THE COSMIC DANCE Finding Patterns and Pathways in a Chaotic Universe By Stephen Ellcock (Thames & Hudson) A deeply esoteric and eclectic book by the renowned image alchemist, which fuses 300 illustrations of art, ancient manuscripts, and even microscope images to reveal the connectedness of the universe and our place in it. Organized thematically, the visual journey begins with the microscopic, the particulate and the elemental; then explores the human body as a cosmos in miniature, the beauty of divine proportions and our search for spiritual enlightenment; before finally reveling in the colossal, the celestial, and the infinite. $35 www.amazon.com

Boby Trolley; Joe Colombo, 1970 B-Line/Bieffeplast Courtesy of B-Line / © B-Line, http://www.b-line.it, Photograph by Claudio Visentin Maison du Mexique Bibliothèque; Charlotte Perriand, Jean Prouvé & Sonia Delaunay, 1952 Ateliers Jean Prouvé Courtesy of Wright 20, http://www.wright20.com DF-2000 Bed; Raymond Loewy, c. 1960 Compagnie de l’esthétique industrielle/Doubinsky Frères Courtesy of Wright 20, http://www.wright20.com

MID-CENTURY MODERN FURNITURE By Dominic Bradbury (Thames & Hudson) Overflowing with vibrant color photography, the book profiles hundreds of pieces from armchairs and chaises lounges to cabinets and nightstands created in the period between the late 1930s and early 1970s. A perfect reference in design libraries, studios, and the homes of private collectors―or as an object of design in its own right. Each item of furniture is presented in detail: illuminated with 450 vibrant illustrations and profiled via in-depth descriptive texts by the author. $75 www.amazon.com

EINSTEIN The Man and His Mind By Gary S. Berger et al. (Damiani) A seminal and groundbreaking pictorial biography of the genius. Containing signed photographs, letters, manuscripts and more, this is an unprecedented view into the genius, humanizing him while reaffirming his extraordinary life and contributions. Designed for general readers and scholars, this beautifully produced large-format visual book contains fifty-one original photographic images―mostly signed portrait photos supplemented by 53 rare letters, manuscripts, books, journals and four equations in Einstein’s hand from what is probably the most extensive private Einstein collection in existence. $70 www.amazon.com