PRECIOUS CARGO: Beauty, Books, and Vinyl

BEAUTY

EDITOR’S PICK:

La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm / La Prairie Skin Caviar Absolute Filler The luxury skincare line with a Midas touch presents 2 more anti-aging weapons that belong in your beauty arsenal. As with all things La Prairie we are unfailingly impressed starting with the sleek packaging, and then further wowed by the contents. The Nocturnal Balm ($975) presented in a jaw-droppingly beautiful, replenishable jar with a sliding cover contains a rich cream that uses an exclusive “Pure Gold Diffusion System” to deliver energy rich nutrients to the skin in order to achieve revitalised, replenished and restored complexion by morning. Included is a unique marble massage stone to enhance the ritual — cooling the skin upon application, soothing facial muscles, and stimulating microcirculation. This is nothing less than skincare presented as art. Absolute Filler ($695); Sure, you can poke and needle your skin all you want, but if you’re looking for a gentler alternative — or perhaps, just to supplement the fillers — then look no further than this mighty little soldier. It uses a proprietary ingredient called “Caviar Absolute” which is extracted by a rare process of centrifugation, and which makes it possible to cull the maximum benefits of caviar. Flip the lid, pump out a little (which goes a long way) and plump away. Skin appears fresher and bouncier, more lifted. www.laprairie.com

Karuna Face for All Nobile Panacea Joanna Vargas

KARUNA Face for All – Face & Eye Mask Set An indispensable pack that addresses multiple skincare concerns. Whether you’re looking for a weekly at-home beauty treatment, or something to take along on a trip, this is the one kit that will exfoliate, hydrate, clarify, renew, brighten, and more. Contains 6 facial masks and also an eye mask. $42 www.karunaskin.com

NOBILE PANACEA Chronobiology Sleep Mask This high-performance treatment sleeping mask is carefully calibrated to optimize and work in synergy with the skin’s natural overnight biorhythm of regeneration and self-repair processes, for a skin transformation overnight while sleeping. Awaken to firm, plump, replenished, and restored skin that radiates from long-lasting moisturization and illumination. $310 www.noblepanacea.com

JOANNA VARGAS Eden Hydrating Pro Moisturizer Nature-powered moisturizer with ingredients like Swiss apple, ginkgo biloba, and Macadamia and Abyssinica seed oils to address the full spectrum of aging — soothe and brighten, hydrate and plump, and turn back time. Recommended for Dry or Combination skin. $90 www.joannavargas.com

VINYL

The Lost Daughter (MOV)

THE LOST DAUGHTER By Dickon Hinchliffe (MOV) Maggie Gyllenhaal wanted a score that sounded like vintage records from the 50’s and 60’s for her directorial debut of the movie based on Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novella. Hinchcliffe used real instruments including a small string section, an upright bass, drums, piano and a Hammond organ, and mixed them through a very EMI mixing desk at Abbey Road that The Beatles used to use, thereby delivering a consistently soulful and melodious score that is thoroughly listenable on its own. Presented in a limited “Peal it like a snake, don’t let it break” edition of 750 individually numbered copies on orange marbled vinyl and includes liner notes by Gyllenhaal. www.musiconvinyl.com

HENRI 4 By Hans Zimmer & Henry Jackman (MOV) Zimmer, whose recent scores have focused on electronic textures is in classical orchestral form here. This collaboration with Jackman for a movie about Henry of Navarre, one of France’s most beloved monarchs, is a finely balanced offering, and no Zimmer fan, no matter which style he prefers, will be disappointed. While deservedly epic, the music is imbued with melancholy. Tracks like The Wedding, Farewell to a Friend and Let Reason Rule, and are poignant and elegiac, while others like The King Is Dead, Long Live the King, A Destiny Revealed, and The Edict of Nantes deliver a martial punch before settling into the rapturously poignant. Presented in gatefold sleeve and limited edition of 750 individually numbered copies on red coloured vinyl. www.musiconvinyl.com

Bill Evans – You Must Believe in Spring

BILL EVANS – You Must Believe In Spring (Craft Recordings) The legendary jazz pianist recorded this melancholic masterpiece against the backdrop of his darkest period, which included his struggle with drug addiction and the loss of some of his loved ones. The results, released a few months after Evans’s death, are some of his best work, especially if you’re into poignant music. Craft Recordings have released the album on 2 180 gram discs on 45RPM all-analog mastering by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio, and new liner notes by jazz historian and journalist Marc Myers. www.craftrecordings.com

BOOKS

SLR McLaren Coupé © René Staud Mercedes-Benz – The 300 SL Book, Staging and Photography by René Staud. http://www.teneues.com 300 SL Coupé (W 198 I) © René Staud 300 SL galt, 1958, © René Staud

MERCEDES-BENZ The 300 SL Book By René Staud (teNeues) Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Alfred Hitchcock have all fallen under the spell of this legendary car. This photographic tribute to the “sports car of the century” covers the 70-year history of the 300 SL racing car models from 1952 to the latest SL generation with stunning photographs by Staud. The large format and iridescent cover add a special touch of luxury to the book. $125 www.teNeues.com

A HOUSE PARTY IN TUSCANY By Amber Guinness (Thames & Hudson) Arniano, an 18th century farmhouse bought and restored in the 1980s by an English couple, was where Amber Guinness found a passion for cooking and established The Arniano Painting School with cofounder William Roper Curzon. This book compiles recipes from 30 years of cooking and hosting at Arniano, and is replete with lush photographs that transport you to its bucolic charm. $50 www.amazon.com

BIG By Marko Dimitrijevic, Amos Nachoum (teNeues) Big and masterly indeed. For perhaps the first time, this large-format book allows two photographers with a combined 70 years of experience photographing wildlife to share what moves them when they come face to face with the world’s largest animals, thus allowing us to viscerally experience their encounters. The photographs, erasing distance, and placing us head-on with the magnificent animals are astonishing in detail and perspective. $85 www.teNeues.com

MONUMENTS MAN The Mission to Save Vermeers, Rembrandts, Da Vincis, and More from the Nazis’ Grasp By James J. Rorimer et al (Rizzoli Electa) You may have seen the Brad Pitt movie, now it’s time to delve deeper into this heroic mission to save the world’s art masterpieces from the Nazis. This new edition of a book (first published in 1950) includes the original illustrations from the first edition plus a wealth of new imagery and ephemera uncovered during extensive research. $45 www.amazon.com

CATHOLICA Catholica by Suzanna Ivanič (Thames & Hudson) The richly illustrated and carefully curated selection of Catholic art and artifacts explores the influence of iconography and the mystic power of a range of ritual objects. Organized into three sections — “Tenet,” “Locus,” and “Spiritus,” we are given access to in-depth knowledge and 400 color illustrations that bring us close to epiphany. $35 www.amazon.com

BANKSY by Stefano Antonelli, Gianluca Marziani (Rizzoli) A portable but packed book featuring hundreds of the artist’s famous pieces, including Girl with Balloon, Pulp Fiction, Love Is in the Air, Barcode, and Monkey Queen, as well as previously unpublished paintings, serigraphs, stencils, and installation objects and memorabilia. Created with the cooperation of Pest Control, which manages all things Banksy. $40 www.amazon.com

i-D The First Forty Years

i-D: Wink and Smile!: The First Forty Years By i-D Magazine (Rizzoli) Over four decades, the once hand-stapled zine has earned a reputation for being at the front of all things hip, stylish, and original about punk-era London. It also gave the likes of Greta Thunberg, Madonna, Naomi Campbell, and Sonic the Hedgehog their first covers. This book commemorates its 40th anniversary through the prism of different cultural eras, with each chapter focusing on a decade of the magazine’s history and featuring a mix of original rephotographed spreads from the magazine, reprinted text pieces, archival imagery, covers, and new essays. $75 www.amazon.com

Courtesy of Thames & Hudson Photo by Lisa Cohen Photo by Lisa Cohen Photo by Lisa Cohen

COLOR IS HOME A Brave Guide to Designing Classic Interiors By Charlotte Coote (Thames & Hudson) Consider this a masterclass from interior designer, Charlotte Coote who uses her five principles of design―timelessness, authenticity, lifestyle, scale, and quality― to show you how to design a space from beginning to end. The book showcases easy- to-follow tips and ideas for wall colors, kitchen finishes, furniture, and fabrics to achieve rich and layered results. A fantastic resource for designers and those looking for some inspiration. $45 www.amazon.com

Courtesy of Thames & Hudson Photography by Sara Silm Photography by Sara Silm Photography by Sara Silm

HOW TO FRENCH COUNTRY: Color and design inspiration from southwest France By Sara Silm (Thames & Hudson) To peruse this cozy book is to want to move in. The bucolic charms of the the French countryside — unique color palettes, warm textiles, rustic walls, inviting layouts of food and furniture — are lovingly captured in Silm’s gorgeously illustrated, decor-inspiring book, sure to be a hit with not just Francophiles, but also interior decorators. $45 www.amazon.com

Courtesy of HarperOne Courtesy of Blue Box Press Courtesy of Thames & Hudson Courtesy of Thames & Hudson

And then some…DO HARD THINGS: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness By Steve Magness (HarperOne) Magness, a performance scientist who coaches Olympic athletes, rebuilds our broken model of resilience with one grounded in the latest science and psychology, teaching us how we can work with our body – how experiencing discomfort, leaning in, paying attention, and creating space to take thoughtful action can be the true indications of cultivating inner strength. SAPPHIRE SUNSET By Christopher Rice (Writing at C. Travis Rice) (Blue Box Press) A steamy page-turner that brings the bestselling writer of suspense and crime novels into the romantic drama cove. Logan Murdoch leaves the Marine Corps to work security at a luxury resort where sparks fly with the scion of the family owning the property. Be ready for some passion, scandal and even some humor. 20th CENTURY INDIAN ART By Partha Mitter, Parul Dave Mukherji, Rakhee Balaram (Thames & Hudson) A landmark and lavish collection presenting a new history of Indian art from the twentieth century to the present day from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and other parts of South Asia. More than 600 illustrations and insightful essays by key experts on varied subjects including modernism, modernity, and plurality, as well as expansive ideas about contemporary art practices make this essential reading for art students and lovers of Indian art. MANY RIVERS TO CROSS By Richard Long (Thames & Hudson) A personal retrospective of Long’s career, including works selected by the artist from the late 1960s to the present day covering his walks, photographs, text works, large installations, mud works, and drawings, as well as some early unpublished works and many seminal and celebrated projects. Texts include a recent conversation between Long and internationally acclaimed composer and musician Nitin Sawhney (whose movie soundtracks to The Namesake and A Throw of the Dice are especially worth checking out).