PRECIOUS CARGO

Mother – A Tribute to Mother Earth by Marsel van Oosten (teNeues). Japanese macaque stole the iPhone of a tourist that wanted to take a closeup shot.

BOOKS

I See a City: Todd Webb’s New York By by Sean Corcoran, Daniel Okrent, Todd Webb (Thames & Hudson) Webb, who studied under Ansel Adams, pays homage to New York city during the 1940s and 1950s through photographs of its buildings, signage, people, vehicles and more taken during the day and night. Rife with nostalgia and stunning black and white photos. $39.95 www.amazon.com

Georgia O’Keeffe By Georgia O’Keeffe, Catherine Millet, et al (D.A.P./Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza) A complete survey of O’Keeffe’s career featuring her works produced between 1910 and 1920 on flower paintings, views of New York, and paintings of New Mexico. Accompanied by quotes from the artist and texts by various curators. $65 www.amazon.com

Giovanni Bellini: An Introduction By Giovanni Bellini, Peter Humfrey (Marsilio Editori) Bellini is considered the most important practitioner of Venetian painting in the latter half of the 15th Century and influenced the likes of Titian and Giorgione. An accessible book mapping his foundational work chronologically while also providing historical context. $65 www.amazon.com

Mother: A Tribute to Mother Earth By Marsel van Oosten (teNeues) An absolutely stunning tome of a book with indelible photographs by Oosten, the only photographer to have been named “Wildlife Photographer of the Year,” “International Nature Photographer of the Year,” and “Travel Photographer of the Year.” Part of the book proceeds benefit the Canopy Project, which plants trees all over the world. Also check out Ooosten’s instagram featuring more of his masterpieces including photos from this book. $75 www.teneues.com

Last of Their Kind By Joachim Schmeisser (teNeues) Schmeisser’s black and white photographs of the animals in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park are both an homage and a grave warning. Majestic, intimate, and indelibly poignant, they are a reminder that no matter how awe-inspiring the animals appear, they are fragile and in need of our protection. A formidable follow up to his book on orphaned elephants, Elephants in Heaven (teNeues) at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. $65 www.teneues.com

The Ultimate Ski Book: Legends, Resorts, Lifestyle & More By Gabriella Le Breton (teNeues) A must-have for all ski fans, this book will whisk you from the Alps to the Andes, from the Rockies to the Himalayas for the ultimate virtual ski experience. It has not only gorgeous color, and black and white photos of the glamorous skiing world, but personal tips from ski legends, the history of the sport, recommendations, and even the best in ski fashion! $65 www.teneues.com

VINYL

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (OST) (Warner Bros) If Billie Holiday were alive and had released a new album, this is how it might have sounded. Andra Day’s Oscar-nominated turn as the legendary singer included a moving soundtrack of jazz renditions and even original material, and is finally available on this limited edition gold vinyl. $19.59 www.amazon.com

FARGO Season 4 by Jeff Russo (MOV) Russo’s dark and melodious — and for this season — jazzy score to the multiple Emmy Award winning series inspired by the Coen brothers’ movie, is presented on 2 fresh and whimsical transparent red and green vinyl with 2 printed inner sleeves, 4-page insert and exclusive Loy Cannon (Chris Rock) fridge magnet. Limited edition of 1,000 individually numbered copies. Prices vary.

MINARI By Emile Mosseri (MOV) The movie that stole your heart can be relived through its tender piano-laden score in various colored vinyl editions. First there was the translucent green, and then a translucent blue vinyl only released in 2,000 numbered copies (already rare). Or you can opt for the classic black 180 gram audiophile vinyl which also comes in heavyweight gatefold sleeve and a printer inner-sleeve with liner notes by writer-director, Lee Isaac Chung, and composer, Mosseri. Prices vary.

BEAUTY

Blue Crystalline Multi-Action Face Serum

BLUE CRYSTALLINE White Water Lily Extract – Multi-Action Face Serum By Earth & Halo This environmentally friendly serum loaded with hyaluronic acid and plant based peptides is sucked into by your skin upon contact. It promises to control excess oil, purify pores, improve elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and improve overall texture, tone, and clarity. Unisex and precious. $60 www.earthhaloskincare.com

Solvasa Destressance Serum

SOLVASA Destressance Serum + Glide As if the soothing aromatherapy of lavender and eastern plants like Ashwagandha and Chaga Mushroom aren’t enough, this serum also helps diminish the visible signs of skin aging, including fine lines, wrinkles and dullness, boost radiance, improve tone and texture and reduce puffiness. We love Solvasa’s holistic approach to beauty as well as the instant results noted from this product. $85 www.solvasabeauty.com